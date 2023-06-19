Photos: Inside Week 1 of THE PRINCETON FESTIVAL

During the first week of Click Here held on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden, attendees beheld an array of performing arts programs including The Claremont Trio, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical improv troupe, Boyd Meets Girl guitar and cello duo, Rossini’s comic opera The Barber of Seville, and the unique pairing of Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet with dancers from the American Repertory Ballet.

Up next at the Festival are Will Liverman’s recital of songs by Black composers, the final opera performance tomorrow night, clarinetist David Krakauer and pianist Kathleen Tagg’s Mazel Tov Cocktail Party! program, a family fun day with Peter & the Wolf performance, and the world premiere of Andrew Lippa’s revised I Am Harvey Milk.

For tickets and information, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Carolo Pascale