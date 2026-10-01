Photos: First Look at the St. Louis Premiere of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US
Jacob Flekier stars in the one-person comedy directed by Alan Knoll at J's Wool Studio Theatre.
New Jewish Theatre is presenting the St. Louis premiere of Alex Edelman's acclaimed one-person comedy Just for Us, running October 1–18, 2026. Starring Jacob Flekier and directed by beloved St. Louis actor and director Alan Knoll, the production brings Edelman's sharp, hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of antisemitism, identity, assimilation, and empathy to the stage. See photos!
Just for Us follows Alex Edelman as he answers an antisemitic tweet aimed at him-and ends up attending a meeting of White Nationalists in Queens, face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What unfolds is both gripping and unexpectedly funny, as Edelman examines what it means to confront hatred while navigating questions of religion, cultural identity and belonging. Along the way, he even finds time to contemplate gorillas that speak sign language.
Edelman's deeply personal story has earned widespread acclaim through award-winning runs in London and on Broadway, where he received a Special Tony Award for the production. The show was also filmed as an HBO special, earning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
Photo credit: Jon Gitchoff
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