Photos: First Look at the St. Louis Premiere of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

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New Jewish Theatre is presenting the St. Louis premiere of Alex Edelman's acclaimed one-person comedy Just for Us, running October 1–18, 2026. Starring Jacob Flekier and directed by beloved St. Louis actor and director Alan Knoll, the production brings Edelman's sharp, hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of antisemitism, identity, assimilation, and empathy to the stage. See photos!

Just for Us follows Alex Edelman as he answers an antisemitic tweet aimed at him-and ends up attending a meeting of White Nationalists in Queens, face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What unfolds is both gripping and unexpectedly funny, as Edelman examines what it means to confront hatred while navigating questions of religion, cultural identity and belonging. Along the way, he even finds time to contemplate gorillas that speak sign language.

Edelman's deeply personal story has earned widespread acclaim through award-winning runs in London and on Broadway, where he received a Special Tony Award for the production. The show was also filmed as an HBO special, earning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Photo credit: Jon Gitchoff

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 12 Hrs 09 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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