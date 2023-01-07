Photos: First Look at POPCORN FALLS at New Jersey Rep

NJ Rep, located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, will present, Popcorn Falls written by James Hindman and starring Broadway veterans, James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. Performances are January 12 through February 12. Tickets can be purchased by calling 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org.

Check out photos from the production below!



Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - OPEN A THEATER! Two actors play over twenty roles in this fast-paced farce filled with love and desperation, hoping to prove once and for all that art can save the world.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox