Photos: First Look at POPCORN FALLS at New Jersey Rep

Performances are January 12 through February 12.

Jan. 07, 2023  

NJ Rep, located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, will present, Popcorn Falls written by James Hindman and starring Broadway veterans, James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. Performances are January 12 through February 12. Tickets can be purchased by calling 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org.

Check out photos from the production below!

Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - OPEN A THEATER! Two actors play over twenty roles in this fast-paced farce filled with love and desperation, hoping to prove once and for all that art can save the world.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox




ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Stops At The Ridgefield Pl Photo
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Stops At The Ridgefield Playhouse On March 3
All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the play presents an intimate portrayal of a true American original.
Centenary Stage Companys Next Stage Repertory Presents William Shakespeares MACBETH Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Next Stage Repertory Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETH
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus.
N.J. Arts Community Offers Free Public Events In Celebration 2023 National Day Of Racial H Photo
N.J. Arts Community Offers Free Public Events In Celebration 2023 National Day Of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Linda Eder This Month Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Linda Eder This Month
The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7pm. Tickets range from $29-$69.  

January 6, 2023

All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the play presents an intimate portrayal of a true American original.
January 6, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus.
January 6, 2023

The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023.
January 6, 2023

The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7pm. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
The Sieminski Theater Presents THE GOD BOX, A DAUGHTER'S STORYThe Sieminski Theater Presents THE GOD BOX, A DAUGHTER'S STORY
January 6, 2023

The Sieminski Theater presents The God Box, A Daughter’s Story on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 3:30 PM hosted by Fellowship Foundation benefiting the Sieminski Theater Fund. 
