Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre is presenting August musical, Avenue Q. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre through August 20. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at Click Here, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.
Get a first look at photos below!
Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, this laugh-out-loud musical - featuring actors and puppets - tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.
This show contains mature content, full puppet nudity and is not suitable for children.
Photo credit: John Posada
The Company of AVENUE Q
