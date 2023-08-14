Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Get a first look at the cast and behind-the-scenes moments of this highly anticipated show

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA St Photo 1 Jordan, Gonzalez, Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse Photo 3 THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse
Review: A TAILOR NEAR ME at NJ Rep-A Must-See World Premiere Photo 4 Review: A TAILOR NEAR ME at NJ Rep-A Must-See World Premiere

Algonquin Arts Theatre is presenting August musical, Avenue Q. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre through August 20. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at Click Here, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Get a first look at photos below!

Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, this laugh-out-loud musical - featuring actors and puppets - tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.
 
This show contains mature content, full puppet nudity and is not suitable for children.
 

Photo credit: John Posada

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q

Photos: First Look at AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre
The Company of AVENUE Q




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
American Repertory Ballet to Present Work by Ethan Stiefel, Meredith Rainey, and More in 2 Photo
American Repertory Ballet to Present Work by Ethan Stiefel, Meredith Rainey, and More in 2023/24 Season

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has unveiled its 2023-2024 season under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. A bold reflection of the company's uniqueness, the upcoming season expands artistic boundaries and introduces exciting new dance and music.

2
Penn & Teller to Play The State Theatre New Jersey in September Photo
Penn & Teller to Play The State Theatre New Jersey in September

State Theatre New Jersey and Metropolitan Entertainment will present Penn & Teller on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00PM.

3
Audio-Described Performance of MISS ABIGAILS GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE! C Photo
Audio-Described Performance of MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE! Comes to The Theater Project

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will be offering an audio-described performance of the comedy, Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage! at the Burdorff Center in Maplewood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

4
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey To Open Fall Exhibitions Focusing on Themes of Dislocatio Photo
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey To Open Fall Exhibitions Focusing on Themes of Dislocation and Migration

This fall, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) will present exhibitions of work from Elana Herzog, Sandra Eula Lee, Samantha Batra Mehta, and Jeffrey Gibson. The works presented explore themes of dislocation and migration through the use of repurposed everyday and found materials.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pretty Woman
State Theatre New Jersey (10/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gospel Holiday
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Tailor Near Me
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/27-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You