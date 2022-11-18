Photos: First Look at AMERICAN SON at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre is presenting its second production of its 95th season: American Son. Directed by Scott Baird and Fallon King. Written by Christopher Demos-Brown, performed in Montville, NJ: November 18 th through December 4th.



An estranged interracial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son. Members of the cast: Tasha Williams-Arroyo (Union, NJ), Seth Kaplan (River Vale, NJ), Byron Hagan (Whippany, NJ) and Ron Richardson (Maplewood, NJ).

This timely and important piece of theater is more than just a play. It is an examination into race, relationships, parenting, mental health, policing and more. Compelling and thought provoking, this piece of theatre allows for the audience members to walk away finding themselves within each character and with a greater sense of compassion and understanding.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

11/18/2022 at 8:00 pm, 11/19/2022 at 2:00 pm, 11/20/2022 at 2:00 pm

11/25/2022 at 8:00 pm, 11/26/2022 at 8:00 pm**, 11/27/2022 at 2:00 pm

12/2/2022 at 8:00 pm**, 12/3/2022 at 8:00 pm, 12/4/2022 at 2:00 pm

There will be talkbacks after the following 2 performances:

Saturday November 26th at 8pm, moderated by Gwen Ricks-Spencer.

Friday Dec. 2nd at 8pm, moderated by Lynette Sheard.

Performances will be held at The Barn Theatre: 32 Skyline Drive, Montville, NJ 07045