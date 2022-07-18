Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS

Algonquin Arts Theatre presents its first production of the 2022/2023 season, Mary Poppins.

Mary Poppins, one of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Everyone's favorite flying nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure.

Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Mary Poppins is sponsored by "Broadway" Ray Soehngen.

The musical will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 31. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.