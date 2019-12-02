Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From ActorsNET's THE CHRISTMAS CAROL CONSPIRACY: SCROOGE'S REVENGE
You may know the familiar tale of A Christmas Carol - three spirits visit miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and inspire him to change his ways ... But what if it was all a hoax? A scam? A fraud?
That's the premise behind ActorsNET's staging December 6 - 22 of Joe Doyle's comedic holiday farce, The Christmas Carol Conspiracy: Scrooge's Revenge. In this version, a year after the familiar story Scrooge learns his Nephew Fred and the Cratchits used actors and stage effects to trick him into becoming kind and generous. When word leaks out of the ruse, Scrooge finds himself the laughingstock of London and vows to get revenge!
Take a look at photos from the production below!
Chris Capitolo, James Cordingley, and Ken Ammerman
George Agalias and Jack Laderma
Ken Ammerman and Chris Capitolo
RenÃ©e Root and Chris Capitolo