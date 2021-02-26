Phillips Mill Photo Committee Announces Online Member Show

The Phillips Mill Photo Committee has announced that its first-ever member show will go live on April 3, 2021.

"The talented photographic artists who volunteer their time every year to produce the prestigious annual Phillips Mill Photo Exhibition, our juried photo show, are excited to have this chance to share their personal imagery," says Spencer Saunders, who chairs the Phillips Mill Photo Committee.

For this year's show, each of three dozen Phillips Mill Photo Committee members will submit up to eight fine art photographs to display in the show. It is a special opportunity for all to see the body of work these talented photographers create.

As a virtual show, its organizers say there is "no excuse not to see it" and encourage you to sit back with and binge-watch some stunning, evocative photography. "Each artist has been given the freedom to present a body of work that represents their vision, which gives us all an unusual opportunity to appreciate the breadth of their creative works," Saunders notes.

All photographs are for sale. The show goes live on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at https://www.phillipsmillphoto.com/.

The Phillips Mill Photographic Exhibition will return in 2022. For more information, call Spencer Saunders at 267-229-2846.