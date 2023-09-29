Performances of Two River Theater's HAIR Begin This Weekend Plus Events and Accessibility Revealed

Two River Theater's highly-anticipated production of the American Love-Rock Musical, Hair, directed by Craig Noel Award winner James Vásquez (Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi) and with original choreography by Mayte Natalio (Love in Hate Nation), starts this weekend on Saturday, September 30, kicking off the 30th Anniversary Season.

In conjunction with the musical, Two River has curated an exciting lineup of free or nearly-free events inspired by HAIR, for all to enjoy.

“Events like these continue to tell the story that begins on stage,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Our beloved Inside Two River event series deepens engagement with the work, strengthens community ties, and provides valuable insight into the artistic process. And our newly expanded access offerings help break down a variety of barriers – seen and unseen – enabling us to grow a richer, more inclusive audience. Come join us!”

The full event lineup includes:

Wednesday, October 4 at 5:45PM

IN THE KNOW WITH Justin Waldman

Artistic Director Justin Waldman conducts a casual and conversational interview with members of the Hair creative team. Coffee and cookies will be served. FREE

Wednesday, October 11, after the 7:00PM performance

Post-play discussion with members of the Hair cast and creative team, moderated by members of Two River Theater's artistic staff. FREE

Friday, October 13, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. performance of HAIR

THE ART OF SOCIAL JUSTICE

IDEA Consultant Noelle Diane Johnson from Artists Heal will lead the first pre-show discussion of the season. Hair includes multiple social justice themes that still are relevant today, so we will dive into some of those topics to facilitate modern-day conversations for the classroom and beyond. While teachers can earn professional development credits for attending, this discussion is free and open to the public.

Saturday, October 14 at 12:00PM

1968: AN AMERICAN TURNING POINT

More than just the year of Hair's arrival on the musical theater scene, the events of 1968 shaped the future of American society, especially for marginalized groups fighting for equality, with its echoes still felt today. A panel discussion with scholars from Monmouth University, Brookdale Community College and Garden State Equality on perhaps one of the most transformative years in US history. FREE.

Sunday, October 15, after the 1:00PM performance

Post-play discussion with members of the Hair cast and creative team, moderated by members of Two River Theater's artistic staff. FREE

Wednesday, October 18, after the 1:00PM performance

Post-play discussion with members of the Hair cast and creative team, moderated by members of Two River Theater's artistic staff. FREE

Thursday, October 19 at 6:30PM

BLACK WOMEN'S HAIRSTORY AND WELLNESS

﻿﻿A conversation between Gilda Rogers and Dr. Carol Penn on the history of Black women and their relationship to their hair, especially as it relates to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. FREE.

Saturday, October 21 at 7:00PM

WIG: DRAG SINGS BROADWAY

A drag event starring Two River's Queen-in-Residence Lady Celestina -- sung live! Celestina and a troupe of terrific queens sing Broadway favorites at this cabaret extravaganza, with a bonus special guest or two. Tickets just $15.

BEFORE PLAY

Available to view on our website, in our library prior to performances and via patrons' pre-show email, BEFORE PLAY is a short video which details the origin story of Hair, providing behind-the-scenes background information.

To register for these events, visit: Click Here

The theater is also thrilled to announce even more services to help break down accessibility barriers, including:

Saturday, October 7 at 1:00PM

Fragrance-Free Performance

At this performance, we ask audience members to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils to select performances for the safety and comfort of all audience members.

Saturday, October 7 at 1:00PM

Pay What You Wish

In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to the 1PM performance of Hair. Tickets typically cost $40-$80. Tickets may only be secured in person, at the Box Office.

Saturday, October 14 at 1:00PM

HAIR Play Date

Offering FREE childcare for ticket holders during this performance. A collaboration with Monmouth Day Care Center. For children aged 2 months and up. Must register 72 hours in advance.

Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00PM

Sensory Inclusive Performance

Designed to welcome all patrons – those with and without disabilities – into a supportive, judgement free environment. Modifications are made to certain technical aspects that may be overstimulating for patrons with sensory processing disorders and/or on the autism spectrum, but the show remains intact.

Sunday, October 22 at 1:00PM

Audio Described Performance and Open Captioning

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.

Two River's additional accessibility services for Hair include:

Barrier-Free Access for patrons using wheelchairs or walkers, allowing easy access to all theater spaces.

Assistive Listening for patrons with hearing loss to assist with amplification and clarity.

Large Print Programs are available at the box office.