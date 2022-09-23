Peak Performances' PRINCE HAMLET is Now Playing at Montclair State University

Peak Performances is bringing Prince Hamlet to Montclair State University this weekend. Performances continue through September 25.

This bilingual Why Not Theatre production was adapted and directed by Ravi Jain, with ASL and visual translation by Dawn Jani Birley.

Performed in the spoken word and American Sign Language. Remixed, reimagined, and bilingual Prince Hamlet features a cross-cultural, gender-bent cast - challenging traditional ideas of who can tell this story. Interweaving Shakespeare's spoken text with heightened and poetic American Sign Language, this physical theatre production creates a visually stunning retelling for both hearing and Deaf audiences.