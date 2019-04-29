Paul Anka, TOTO, Breakfast Club And More Are On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Anthony Michael Hall with a screening of The Breakfast Club on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Dennis DeYoung: The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m.; TOTO: 40 Trips Around the World on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Anka Sings Sinatra: Back By Popular Demand!, part of The Benzel-Busch Concert Series on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Wizards of Winter on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Holiday Doo Wop Vol. II featuring Lou christie, Jimmy Gallagher & The Passions, The Capris, The Happenings, Belmont Ave A Tribute to Dion, presented with LAR Enterprises, or Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Anthony Michael Hall with a screening of The Breakfast Club

Join actor Anthony Michael Hall for a screening of everyone's favorite coming-of-age dramedy, The Breakfast Club, followed by an interactive discussion and Q&A with "The Brain" himself. Whether you're a Brain, Athlete, Basket Case, Criminal or Princess, longtime fans and new audiences alike can celebrate the return of this iconic film to the big screen. Detention has never been more fun, especially when getting the inside scoop from Anthony Michael Hall! A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that include a photo with Anthony. Pixy Stix-Cap'n Crunch sandwiches and sushi are not included.

Dennis DeYoung: The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour

The Grand Illusion album launched STYX into stardom with hits like "Come Sail Away" and "Fooling Yourself." Dennis DeYoung will celebrate that history by performing the album in its entirety along with the group's other top songs. DeYoung is a founding member of STYX and the lead singer and songwriter on seven of the bands eight Top Ten hits.

TOTO: 40 Trips Around The World

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. After 40 years together, the group is in the middle of a major resurgence as their new greatest hits package, 40 Trips Around The Sun, debuted in the Top 40 in eight countries. TOTO will conclude the almost two year-long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour with 20 final shows in North America. Don't miss this iconic act when they roll into bergenPAC!

Anka Sings Sinatra: Back By Popular Demand!, presented by Benzel-Busch

This show will honor a great artist who has influenced Paul Anka more than anyone else throughout his career - Frank Sinatra. It will also feature the hits that have spanned his career Back by popular demand, Anka will deliver "a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way!"

Wizards of Winter

The Wizards of Winter present a holiday rock event for the whole family featuring former members of classic rock bands like The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult and Alice Cooper Band. The group's holiday rock opera, "The Christmas Dream," is based around the music of their self-titled CD and their albums "The Magic of Winter" and "A Christmas Dream." This 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes December's past!

Holiday Doo Wop Vol. II featuring Lou christie, Jimmy Gallagher & The Passions, The Capris, The Happenings and Belmont Ave - A Tribute to Dion, Presented with LAR Enterprises

Celebrate the holidays in classic style when LAR Enterprises presents Doo Wop Vol. II featuring Lou christie ("Lightning Strikes"), Jimmy Gallagher & The Passions ("Just to Be With You"), The Capris ("There's a Moon Out Tonight"), The Happenings ("See You in September"), Belmont Ave - A Tribute to Dion.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





