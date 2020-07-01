Passage Theatre Company Concludes $15,000 Fundraising Campaign; Makes Plans For Future Programming

Passage Theatre Company recently concluded a $15,000 fundraising campaign to keep its lights on amidst the health crisis, Town Topics reports.

Passage will soon be heading into its 35th season, with proceeds from the fund going toward programming, as well as artist and staff salaries.

All of the live shows and online readings announced this season focus on the topic of "Connection and Caregiving."

Passage plans to resume in person programming at Mill Hill Playhouse in February 2021, with a presentation of Mother (and Me) by Melinda Buckley. In March, the company will produced a production of Surely Goodness and Mercy, for families and young audiences.

A Twist of Water will be presented in May, after its previously announced production, set for spring 2020, was cancelled due to the health crisis.

Read the original story at Town Topics and learn more at passagetheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You