Park Theatre July 31 Concert And Open House Postponed

The Park Theatre has postponed its free concert "A Good Day - A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota" and open house, a re-opened Gallery at the Park, and a peek inside of the refurbishment project in process. A new date will be forthcoming. Applicable NJ State COVID-related protocols will be followed and posted.

The Park Theatre, a 1300+ seat house, was built in 1931 and had been an active performing arts venue, made famous by The Passion Play. In recent years it had fallen into disuse and in need of restoration.

Over the past 2 years, a group of passionate volunteers/donors and art professionals have worked tirelessly, turning the Park back again into a viable arts venue. Cleaning, repairing, repainting, replacing carpeting, upgrading lighting . . . and restoring the Park, while lining up many performances and events to make the Park a financially self-sustaining venue, looking towards the future, and honoring its past.

At the beginning of March 2020, a ribbon cutting took place, with a grand opening of the art gallery (Gallery at the Park) with an exhibition of paintings by New Jersey artist Cara London. There was an open house, tours of the theatre and musical performances in the mezzanine lobby which has been turned into a lounge and second performance space. The main theatre was scheduled to have opened a month later and exciting performances were slated through the Spring. Just a few days after the opening, the pandemic brought everything to a halt.

As life begins to return to normal, we are excited to reintroduce the Park Theatre to the community.

The concert will feature songs from Eric Sirota's newest musical, A Good Day. The program will also include songs from Sirota's Off-Broadway hit Frankenstein, Your Name On My Lips and Go, My Child.

This event is produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica in association with Write Act Repertory.

