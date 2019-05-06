Paper Mill Playhouse Announces 2019 Rising Star Award Nominations

As one of the nation's leading professional theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey.

The 2019 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Tuesday, June 4, at 7:30pm, featuring presenters from Broadway and beyond. The ceremony will be broadcast live on television and online through Paper Mill Playhouse video partner, Hometowne Television (HTTV), of Summit, New Jersey.

A total of 63 school districts received at least one nomination or honorable mention in 2019 out of the 100 entered schools. Among the top nominated high schools, Summit High School has 15 nominations, Morristown High School has 13 nominations, Madison High School has 12 nominations, Howell High School has 10 nominations, Hopewell Valley Central High School has 9 nominations, Delaware Valley Regional High School and Westfield High School each have 7 nominations, Academy of Holy Angels and Gill St. Bernard's School each have 6 nominations and Chatham High school received 5 nominations. These totals do not account for Student Achievement Award nominations.

"We are very excited to celebrate excellence in high school musical theater with the students of New Jersey," commented Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director. "For many New Jersey schools, the prestigious honor of a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star nomination is the culmination of their hard work in a high school musical. Many of our Rising Star nominees and winners are now working professionally and have won esteemed industry awards while working in theater and film."

Paper Mill Director of Education Lisa Cooney explains, "What's happening in high school musical productions here in New Jersey and around the country is remarkable. Programs like the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards raise the bar and create opportunities for student performers and theater technicians to be recognized for their achievements, while giving them access to thousands of dollars in scholarships and professional training. We consistently hear from top-tier colleges and casting directors that a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Award is a significant accolade for an aspiring theater artist."

2019 Rising Star Awards Nominations and Honorable Mentions

OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR

Summit HS, PIPPIN



Honorable Mentions

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Gill St. Bernard's School, MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Final Nominations

Gloucester County Institute of Technology, SEUSSICAL, Mikayla Gilham as "Gertrude McFuzz"

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Maeve Merzena as "Roxie Hart"

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Caroline Herbert as "Velma Kelly"

Immaculate Heart Academy, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Jenna Clover as "Belle"

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR , Kassi McMillan as "Alice Murphy"

Toms River HS, North, PIPPIN, Yna Tresvalles as "Leading Player"

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY, Nicole Player as "Charity Hope Valentine"

Honorable Mentions

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Abigail Daniels as "Alice Murphy"

Morristown H, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Brenna Thornton as "Morticia Addams"

Summit HS, PIPPIN,Briana Gilyard as "Leading Player"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Final Nominations

Eastern Regional HS, THE MUSIC MAN, Caleb Schneider as "Harold Hill"

Franklin HS, WEST SIDE STORY, Richard Francese as "Tony"

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Jaron Cole as "Jimmy Ray Dobbs"

Memorial HS, THE WHO'S TOMMY, Jason Concepcion as "Tommy"

Newark Academy, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, Zach Kessel as "Clive Paget/John Jasper"

Nutley HS, NEWSIES, Eric Sebek as "Jack Kelly"

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Mitchell Sink as "Pippin"



Honorable Mentions

Chatham HS, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, Ronan Green as "Quasimodo"

Colts Neck HS, BIG FISH, Thomas Kaiser as "Will Bloom"

Jonathan Dayton HS, URINETOWN, Will Silva as "Bobby Strong"

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR, Patrick Buckley as "Jimmy Ray Dobbs"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Rianna LeHane as "Lady Larken"

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Vicky Fleisch as "The Drowsy Chaperone"

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Alex Mroczko as "Margo Crawford"

Millburn HS, GUYS AND DOLLS, Halle Lipton as "Miss Adelaide"

Pingry School, RENT, Dorothea Miller as "Maureen"

Somerville HS, PIPPIN, Sophie Belkin as "Catherine"

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Annie Milsten as "Fastrada"



Honorable Mentions

Mater Dei HS, TUCK EVERLASTING, Sarah Dolan as "Mae Tuck"

Moorestown HS, 9 TO 5, Ann Comegno as "Roz Keith"

West Milford Township HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Mia Grizzuti as "Wednesday Addams"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Luke Berninger as "Sir Harry"

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN, Will Pearce as "Officer Lockstock"

Haddon Township HS, LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Joey Tabasco as "Marius"

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Joseph Grisanzio as "Adolpho"

Nutley HS,, NEWSIES, Luke Surretsky as "Crutchie"

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Harry Saroff as "Charlemagne"

Whippany Park HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Antonio Porciello as "Amos Hart"



Honorable Mentions

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN, Hunter Trstensky as "Caldwell B. Cladwell"

Memorial HS, THE WHO'S TOMMY, Geovanni Perez as "Captain Walker"

Morris Hills HS, A FUNNY THING...FORUM, Robert McKnight as "Hysterium"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Final Nominations

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Marissa Dellapi as "Jester"

Gill St. Bernard's School,MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, Allyson Stevens as "Katie"

Haddon Township HS, LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION, Caroline Quattro as "Madame Thenardier"

High Tech HS, EVITA, Sara Bartoszek as "Peron's Mistress"

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Briana Brabham as "Trix the Aviatrix"

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Caroline Abut as "Berthe"



Honorable Mentions

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Melody Stubbs as "Alice Beineke" Colts Neck HS, BIG FISH, Michah Schachet-Briskin as "Amos Calloway"

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Julia Bozza as "Alice Beineke"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE MEMBER

Final Nominations

Bridgewater-Raritan HS, CINDERELLA, Nick Cook as "Herald"

Fair Lawn HS, WORKING, Abigail Montesino as "Grace Clements"

Gloucester County Institute of Technology, SEUSSICAL, Angelina Canavan as "Boy"

Hackensack HS, HELLO, DOLLY!, Tyler Wild as "Ermengarde"

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Anna McCarthy as "Mama Murphy"

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR, Alana Malanga as "Mama Murphy"

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY, Sean Marner as "Big Daddy Brubeck"

Honorable Mentions

Columbia HS, MARY POPPINS , Phoebe Dybner as "Bird Woman (understudy)"

Columbia HS, MARY POPPINS , Franca Rosenblatt as "Bird Woman"

Princeton Day School, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Bruno Cucchi as "The Customer/Skip Snip"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ENSEMBLE GROUP

Final Nominations

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, "The Merry Murderesses"

Immaculate Heart Academy, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, "The Silly Girls"

Lakeland Regional HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, "The Merry Murderesses"

North Brunswick HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, "The Merry Murderesses"

Northern Valley Regional @Old Tappan, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, "The Merry Murderesses"

Union HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, "The Merry Murderesses"

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY; "Dance Hall Girls"

Honorable Mentions

Millburn HS, GUYS AND DOLLS, "Hot Box Girls"

River Dell HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION , "The Merry Murderesses"

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CHORUS

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Chatham HS, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Summit HS, PIPPIN

West Morris Central HS, BRIGHT STAR

Honorable Mentions

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Jonathan Dayton HS, URINETOWN

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ORCHESTRA

Final Nominations

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR

Morris Hills HS, A FUNNY THING...FORUM

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Newark Academy THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, MAMMA MIA!

Summit HS, PIPPIN



Honorable Mentions

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Toms River HS, North PIPPIN

West Morris Central HS, BRIGHT STAR

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT BY A TEACHER OR OUTSIDE DIRECTOR

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN, Clinton B. Ambs

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Katie Rochon

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Stephen Kazakoff

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Blake Spence

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Katie Adams

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR , Eric Sciotto

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Anne Poyner



Honorable Mentions

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Katie Collins

Gill St. Bernard's School, MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, Paul H. Canada, Todd Ross

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY, Daniel Devlin

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC DIRECTION

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN, Daniel Wells, Thomas Hayden

Fair Lawn HS, WORKING, Charles Santoro

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Regina McAllen, Anthony Limaldi

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, David Gallagher

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR, Richard Todd Adams, Edward F. Ginter

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Daniel King, Steve Rapp

Union HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION , Laura Muller, Melissa Abbate



Honorable Mentions

Chatham HS, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, Ken Bryon, Brian Conti

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Dan Malloy, Russ Batsch

Sayreville War Memorial HS, WEST SIDE STORY, James H. Craft, Dr. Paul Caruso

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHOREOGRAPHY AND STAGING

Final Nominations

Franklin HS, WEST SIDE STORY, Irazema Rivera

High Tech HS, EVITA, Trista DeFilippis

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Chelsea Gower

Northern Valley Regional HS@ Old Tappan, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Alison Owusu

Nutley HS, NEWSIES, Cara Conte

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Kelly Mott-Sacks

Union City HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Ariane Ryan

Honorable Mentions

Academy of the Holy Angels, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Ariane Ryan

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Lisa Arrechi

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR, Eric Sciotto

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY, Samantha Hahn-Simpson

OUTSTANDING SCENIC ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN, Joshua Paul

Gill St. Bernard's School, MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, Paul H. Canada

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Anthony Freitas

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Michael Hession

Mountain Lakes HS, INTO THE WOODS, Rob Lavagno, Anthony Vazzano

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, MAMMA MIA!, Jeffrey Allen, Rob C. Dietze

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY, Roy Chambers, Jack Frankola

Honorable Mentions

Chatham HS, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, Fourth Wall Scenic

Union HS,, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Brian Toscano

West Morris Central HS, BRIGHT STAR, Jeff Hogan

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Delaware Valley Regional HS, URINETOWN, Clinton Ambs, Skyler Krouse

Fair Lawn HS, WORKING, Curtis Shields

Harrison HS, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, Colin Shields

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Jen Fok, Tyler McKinnon

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Michael Hession

Mountain Lakes HS, INTO THE WOODS, Anthony Vazzano

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Leo Hidalgo

Honorable Mentions

Ridge HS, DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, Dallas Harvey

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR,Curtis Reik

West Morris Central HS, BRIGHT STAR, Timothy Meola

OUTSTANDING COSTUMING ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Columbia HS, MARY POPPINS,Barbara Canace, Carol Rutledge

Gill St. Bernard's School, MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, Paul H. Canada

Harrison HS, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, Mary Pat Shields

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Jordan Brennan, Annabelle Mason, Quinn Merzena, Anna Nartinm, Keuka Davus

Howell HS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Jacquie Revier

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Katie Adams, Mollie Lyn Berman

Mountain Lakes HS, INTO THE WOODS, Kandy Delgado

Honorable Mentions

Chatham HS, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, Barbara Fertakos

Eastern Regional HS, THE MUSIC MAN, Michelle Heyers, Mary Jane Bowne

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Katherine Winter

OUTSTANDING HAIR AND MAKE-UP ACHIEVEMENT

Final Nominations

Academy for Performing Arts at UCVTS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Steven Collins, Christine Ruhnke

Gill St. Bernard's School, MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, Alicia Amoroso, Lee Amoroso, Valerie Collins, Venus Nedd, Ally Stevens

Harrison HS, JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, Colin Shields

Hopewell Valley Central HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Kelly Cianfano, Jeanne Turpault

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Olivia Bilbault, Arianna D'Andrea

Summit HS, PIPPIN, MJ Arias, Brianna Johnston

West Milford Township HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Michael Tlatelpa



Honorable Mentions

Columbia HS, MARY POPPINS, TK

Mountain Lakes HS, INTO THE WOODS, Carrie Kelleher, Sofia Giustozzi, Josephine Hadjiloucas,

Greta Donnelly, Brooke Harry

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR, Dee Spencer

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(19 finalists, 10 recipients will be announced)

Final Nominations

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional HS, CINDERELLA, Chloe Dittlof, Technical Director

Carteret HS, FOOTLOOSE, Lheantzy Polycarpe, Dance Captain

Carteret HS, FOOTLOOSE, Patricia Vitug, Student Assistant Music Director

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR, Erin Quinn, Assistant to the Directors

Moorestown HS, 9 TO 5, Erin Cramer, Stage Manager

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Deanna Swanson, Graphic Designer

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Ashe Gobin, Production Stage Manager

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Marissa Aloia, Student Director

Mount Olive HS, 9 TO 5, Megan Bodmer, Leslie Spinosa,

Dance Captains

Perth Amboy HS, 9 TO 5, Brandon Rivera, Stage Manager

Ridge HS, DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, McKenna Moore, Stage Manager

Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, MAMMA MIA!, Sarah Gorman,

Pit Orchestra/Keyboardist

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Set Crew

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Austin Ruffino, Sound Crew Head

Summit HS, PIPPIN, Sophie Li, Stage Manager

Voorhees HS, BIG FISH, Matthew Nowell,

Lighting and Sound Designer

Voorhees HS, BIG FISH, Francesca Morella, Costumer

Westfield HS, SWEET CHARITY, Caroline Schafer, McKenzie Waddell, Dance Captains

Whippany Park HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION, Jordan Conte, Graphic Design

THE EDUCATIONAL IMPACT AWARD

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Institute of Technology, INTO THE WOODS

Carteret HS, FOOTLOOSE

Cicely L. Tyson School, JAMAICA

Immaculate Heart Academy, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Lodi HS, SWEET CHARITY

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR

Mount Olive HS, 9 TO 5

North Brunswick HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Perth Amboy HS, 9 TO 5

Ridge HS, DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

St. Joseph HS, INTO THE WOODS

St. Joseph Regional HS, BRIGHT STAR

Summit HS, PIPPIN

RISING STAR "THEATRE FOR EVERYONE" INCLUSION AND ACCESS AWARD

Final Nominations

Atlantic County Institute of Technology, INTO THE WOODS

Carteret HS, FOOTLOOSE

Collier HS, COMPANY

Eastern Regional HS, THE MUSIC MAN

Gloucester County Institute of Technology, SEUSSICAL

Lodi HS, SWEET CHARITY

Madison HS, BRIGHT STAR

Moorestown HS, 9 TO 5

Morristown HS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

North Brunswick HS, CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Ridge HS, DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

St. Joseph HS, INTO THE WOODS

The Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards are modeled after the Tony Awards, and Paper Mill Playhouse's program serves the entire state of New Jersey, with a full 100 entered productions from public, private and parochial high schools. Paper Mill Playhouse conceived and created the awards in 1996 to give schools the opportunity to showcase their musical arts programs on a statewide level. The musicals are adjudicated by Paper Mill Playhouse throughout the spring by a group of 70 evaluators, with each school receiving four independent evaluations. Schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Musical and Leading Actor/Actress nominees perform at the event, and award recipients are presented with an engraved crystal award from Tiffany & Co.

"Recognizing someone's talent, hard work, and dedication can be a validation that propels them forward in pursuing their dreams. The Rising Star Awards can be that impetus for the student performers and theater technicians it honors each year," said Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings. "Investors Bank is grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge, not just the students, but the theater programs in which they participate in high schools throughout New Jersey. Congratulations to everyone, and never stop working toward achieving your dreams."

Paper Mill Playhouse also awards $5,000 in scholarships at the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by the Investors Foundation. Five $1,000 cash scholarships are given to outstanding individual students who plan to continue studying theater performance or theater education in college. Paper Mill Playhouse is pleased to award a prize of $500 to a school receiving the 2019 Educational Impact Award, which acknowledges a school that successfully connects the musical to the district's curriculum, using the production as a teaching tool for the greater student body and local community. Through the Rising Star "Theatre for Everyone" Inclusion and Access Award and a partnership with The Cultural Access Network of New Jersey, a project of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse will present a cash award of $1,000 to a school to recognize excellence in the promotion and practice of creative inclusion of students and adults with disabilities as performers, designers, musicians and production staff. Additionally, this award seeks to recognize and reward a school that takes steps to ensure their performances are accessible to audiences with disabilities.

Lastly, students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting acting categories receive a scholarship to Paper Mill Playhouse's competitive Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory, a professional training program, which, along with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance, offers the nominees an opportunity to perform in the season finale concert, "New Voices of 2019: Learn Your Lessons Well" on August 2 and August 3 on the main stage at Paper Mill Playhouse.





