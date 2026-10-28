Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PUMPIN' THE CHIHUAHUA to Open at studio;space in Somers Point
James Camacho and Kamran Shustarian star in Sterritt's original play examining reinvention, faith, and the cost of chasing dreams.
SPQR Stage Co. will present Bill Sterritt's Pumpin' the Chihuahua, an imaginative dark comedy running Nov. 14–15 and 21–22 at studio;space in Somers Point.
Blending satire, realism and humanity, Pumpin' the Chihuahua follows Rey, a struggling Hollywood valet whose dreams of becoming a star collide with despair, identity and an impossible opportunity. When a mysterious producer convinces him that he bears an uncanny resemblance to forgotten 1940s screen goddess Maria Montez, Rey begins to believe that transforming himself is the only way to escape a life of invisibility. Meanwhile, his loyal roommate Lupo—a bike messenger with unwavering faith and optimism—launches a scheme involving a championship Chihuahua, divine inspiration and a million-dollar ransom in a desperate attempt to save his best friend's life.
Equal parts absurd comedy, social satire and character study, Pumpin' the Chihuahua explores what happens when a dream turns into an obsession, friendship becomes salvation, and faith collides with desperation.
With explorations of identity, pressures to reinvent oneself, mental health, economic inequality, and the elusive promise of fame, the play touches upon many topics of today's world. However, rather than offering easy answers, Sterritt's play invites audiences to wrestle with difficult questions while finding humor, compassion and hope in unexpected places.
'At its heart, this is a play about two friends trying to save each other,' says Sterritt. 'Everything else—the Hollywood fantasy, the surreal comedy, even the Chihuahua—is in service of that friendship.'
New York actors James Camacho, Kamran Shustarian and Cintra Batchoo play Rey, Lupo and Maria Montez, respectively, while Brigantine's Chikita Wallace plays Constance, a woman who finds salvation in dogs. Performances take place 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 14-15 and 21-22, and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 21. There will be an opening night reception following the performance on Nov. 14. Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com. There will be a livestream of the show at 2 p.m., Nov. 21. Registration costs $20 at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com. Studio;space is located at 112 Woodland Ave., #4, in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap.
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