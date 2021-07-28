PUBLQuartet to Perform At The Morris Museum in August

The GRAMMY-nominated PUBLIQuartet's modern interpretation of chamber music makes them one of the most dynamic artists of their generation. Dedicated to presenting new works for string quartet, PUBLIQuartet rose on the music scene as winner of the 2013 Concert Artists Guild's New Music/New Places award, and in 2019 garnered Chamber Music America's prestigious Visionary Award for outstanding and innovative approaches to contemporary classical, jazz, and world chamber music.

PQ's genre-bending programs range from 20th-century masterworks to newly commissioned pieces, alongside re-imaginations of classical works featuring open-form improvisations that expand the techniques and aesthetic of the traditional string quartet.

Check out their lively and eclectic program for the evening:

Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) - "What's Going On" (1971), arr. PUBLIQuartet 5'

Duke Ellington (1899-1974) - "Come Sunday" from Black, Brown, and Beige (1942) 5'

Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981) - Break Away (2013) 12'

PUBLIQuartet - MIND | THE | GAP: Reflections on Beauty (2019)

honoring the life and legacy of Madam C.J. Walker 15'

PUBLIQuartet - MIND | THE | GAP: What Is American? (2016) improvisations on Antonin Dvorak's "American" Quartet (Op. 96)

I. Allegro ma non troppo

II. Lento

III. Molto vivace

IV. Finale. Vivace ma non troppo 25'

Here is a sneak peek of them in action:

Tickets:

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access all season long. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

