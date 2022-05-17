PAW PATROL LIVE! Brings The Great Pirate Adventure to NJPAC

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to Newark, New Jersey.

In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance on Friday, December 30th at 10AM, 2PM and 6PM and on Saturday, December 31st at 10AM.



Tickets for all Paw Patrol performances Go On-Sale Friday, May 20th at 10AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.ORG or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and #Pawpatrollive

