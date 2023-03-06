PARADE at Sieminski Theater

See it in NJ without the NYC expense!

American Theater Group, NJ's professional regional theater company, proudly presents Parade, the musical that won Tony Awards for "Best Score" and "Best Book of a Musical," and tells the heart-wrenching, true story of Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man living in Atlanta who was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a 13-year-old employee. Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds.