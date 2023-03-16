Osmo Vänskä To Conduct The Philadelphia Orchestra In Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 April 21 At NJPAC

Osmo Vänskä has graciously agreed to replace conductor Karina Canellakis in her upcoming appearances with The Philadelphia Orchestra on April 20, 21, and 22. Canellakis has withdrawn from the performances as she is expecting a child in May.

Guest conductor Osmo Vänskä brings his energetic style to Bach's towering Third Symphony offering a vast ode to heroism, revolution, and freedom. The "Eroica" is considered by many to be the greatest of not just Beethoven's symphonies but the greatest of all time. Hailed by the New York Times as "one of the most admired pianists of his generation," Inon Barnatan joins conductor Osmo Vänskä and the Orchestra for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24. Brooding, poignant themes set this concerto apart from Mozart's others, along with its composition for a large orchestra featuring oboes and clarinets. The evening begins with pioneering Black composer Julia Perry's rousing, blues-based Study for Orchestra, composed in 1952.



Conductor laureate of the Minnesota Orchestra, where he held the music directorship for 19 years, and music director of Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra from 2020 to 2023, Osmo Vänskä is recognized for his compelling interpretations of repertoire and an energetic presence on the podium. His democratic and inclusive style of work has been key in forging long-standing relationships with many orchestras worldwide.

April 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM-Thursday evening-Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

April 21, 2023, at 7:30 PM-Friday evening-Prudential Hall at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

April 22, 2023, at 8:00 PM-Saturday evening-Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts



Osmo Vänskä Conductor

Inon Barnatan Piano



Perry Study for Orchestra

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24

Beethoven Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica")

