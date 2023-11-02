Oscar D'leon Comes to NJPAC in February

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Nominated and internationally renowned salsa singer Oscar D'león to Newark on Friday, February 9th at 8:00 P.M. for a Valentine's Concert Celebration concert.



Oscar D'León is a Venezuelan musician who achieved international acclaim for his salsa music. In Spanish, he is known as El Sonero del Mundo ("the Improviser of the World"). His most famous song is "Llorarás," which he recorded in 1975 with his group La Dimensión Latina. In Spanish, he is known as El Diablo de la Salsa ("The Devil of Salsa"), El Sonero del Mundo ("the Son Singer of the World"), and el Faraón de la Salsa ("the Pharaoh of salsa").



Be sure to reserve tickets early to see Oscar D’león Tickets are on sale now at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



ABOUT OSCAR D’LEÓN, “El León de la Salsa”, was born with rhythm in his blood in the Parroquia Antínamo section of Caracas, Venezuela. He taught himself to play bass guitar and worked as a taxi driver and auto mechanic by day and bass player by night for local conjuntos. As his reputation grew as a bass player, D’Leon also became known as a clever improviser and dynamic singer. In 1972, he joined with percussionist José Rodríguez, trombone players César Monge and José Antonio Rojas, pianist Jesus Narvaez and congas player Elio Pacheco to form La Dimensión Latina, which quickly became Venezuela’s leading salsa band, recording six albums between 1972 and 1976. The band’s 1975 hit “Llorarás” remains one of D’Leon’s most famous songs. In 1976 he created his own two trumpet/two trombone band, La Salsa Mayor, releasing from their self-titled 1977 debut album the hits “El Baile Del Suavecito” and the merengue standard “Juanita Morell” as a guaracha, which also became a huge radio hit in Puerto Rico. In 1978 he founded La Crítica, a tribute to the legends of Cuban rumba, and for several years sang with both orchestras. In 1991, after three years of releasing mostly salsa romántica recordings, he joined an all-star line-up of his new label RMM’s top vocalists, including José Alberto, Tony Vegaand Ismael Miranda, plus Celia Cruz, for Tito Puente’s The Mambo King: 100th LP. He continued recording for the RMM subsidiary label Sonero, releasing El Rey De Los Soneros (1992) and Toitico Y Tuyo (1994). 1996’s Grammy-nominated release El Sonero Del Mundo was recorded in Miami with Willie Chirino. The following year’s Live album was recorded in New York with help from guests Arturo Sandoval, trumpeter Piro Rodriguez and vocalist India. He then returned to the studio to complete another fine set, La Formula Original. D’León marched into the new millennium with neither his creativity nor popularity showing signs of fading, and a new recording contract with Universal Latino spurred him on to record one of his finest albums in several years, Infinito (2003). Throughout his musical career, he has recorded more than 50 albums, winning many gold records. In 1998, the City of New York established March 15th as Oscar D’León Day, which is celebrated every year. In 2013 D’León received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy and in 2014 he surprised his audience with Big Band Classics, a high quality swinging album consisting of 10 songs like “My Way”, “New York New York” and “Fly Me To The Moon” in English and Spanish performed by an orchestra of 36 musicians. On stage D’León is an exuberant showman, with an outstanding ability to involve the audience in his extended improvisations on his many hits and Latin music classics. His most recent release is 2015’s Personalidad.