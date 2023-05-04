Organist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This Month

The performance is on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux and More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 2 DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux & More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Exciting, Mesmerizing Whod Photo 3 Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Exciting, Mesmerizing Whodunit
Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBL Photo 4 Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story

Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

Christ Church in Short Hills welcomes Grammy-award winning organist Paul Jacobs for a solo recital concert on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm. The special, one-day only concert will feature a selection of works, including J.S. Bach, and showcasing the church's historic Aeolian-Skinner Opus 1347 pipe organ, which is the largest of its kind in New Jersey. The signature performance at Christ Church in Short Hills commemorates the church's 140th Anniversary.

Paul Jacobs has been heralded as "one of the major musicians of our time," by Alex Rose of The New Yorker and as "America's Leading Organ Performer" by The Economist. He is an internationally celebrated organist who combines a probing intellect and extraordinary technical mastery with an unusually large repertoire, both old and new.

The Paul Jacobs Organ concert is presented free of charge. Free will donations are welcome. A Reception will follow the performance in the Parish Hall of Christ Church in Short Hills located at 66 Highland Avenue, Short Hills.

About the Artist

An eloquent champion of his instrument, Paul Jacobs is known for his imaginative interpretations and charismatic stage presence. He has performed to great critical acclaim on five continents and in each of the fifty United States and is the only organist ever to have won a Grammy Award-in 2011 for Messiaen's towering "Livre du Saint-Sacrément." No other organist is so frequently re-invited as soloist to perform with prestigious orchestras, thus making him a pioneer in the movement for the revival of symphonic music featuring the organ.

Prodigiously talented from his earliest years, at 15 years old Jacobs was appointed head organist of a parish of 3,500 in his hometown, Washington, Pennsylvania. Mr. Jacobs studied at the Curtis Institute of Music, double-majoring in organ and harpsichord, and at Yale University. He joined the faculty of The Juilliard School in 2003, and was named chairman of the organ department in 2004, one of the youngest faculty appointees in the school's history.

Mr. Jacobs has moved audiences, colleagues, and critics alike with landmark performances of the complete works for solo organ by J.S. Bach and Messiaen, as well as works by a vast array of other composers. He made musical history at the age of 23 when he played Bach's complete organ works in an 18-hour marathon performance on the 250th anniversary of the composer's death.

A fierce advocate of new music, Mr. Jacobs has premiered works by numerous composers. As a teacher he has also been a vocal proponent of the redeeming nature of traditional and contemporary classical music.

In addition to his concert and teaching appearances, Mr. Jacobs is a frequent performer at festivals across the world, and has appeared on American Public Media's Performance Today, Pipedreams, and Saint Paul Sunday, as well as NPR's Morning Edition, ABC-TV's World News Tonight, and BBC Radio 3. In 2017 he received an honorary doctorate from Washington and Jefferson College. Mr. Jacobs has written several articles for the Wall Street Journal.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

OTHER DESERT CITIES Comes to Kelsey Theatre Photo
OTHER DESERT CITIES Comes to Kelsey Theatre

Theater to Go in partnership with Kelsey Theatre presents OTHER DESERT CITIES Produced and directed by Ruth Markoe. The play will run for two weekends from May 26- June 4 Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ on the campus of Mercer County Community College.

Moe-tion Dance Theater To Perform At Centenary University, June 4 Photo
Moe-tion Dance Theater To Perform At Centenary University, June 4

Under the artistic direction of Maureen Glennon Clayton, moe-tion dance theater will present an afternoon of work as part of the Centenary Stage Company's season at Centenary University on Sunday, June 4, 2023, 3:00pm.

Kerry Butler and Eden Espinosa to Join Robert Bannon for THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES Photo
Kerry Butler and Eden Espinosa to Join Robert Bannon for THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES

Tony-Nominated funny lady Kerry Butler and Wicked-alum Eden Espinosa will join host Robert Bannon at StageWorks in Pompton Lakes, NJ, as a part of the theater company’s Broadway Lecture Series.

Organist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This Month Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This Month

Christ Church in Short Hills welcomes Grammy-award winning organist Paul Jacobs for a solo recital concert on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm.


More Hot Stories For You

OTHER DESERT CITIES Comes to Kelsey TheatreOTHER DESERT CITIES Comes to Kelsey Theatre
Kerry Butler and Eden Espinosa to Join Robert Bannon for THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESKerry Butler and Eden Espinosa to Join Robert Bannon for THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
Organist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This MonthOrganist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This Month
Aspire PAC Presents THE PROMAspire PAC Presents THE PROM

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened at the Way to the Forum
Main Street Theatre Company (4/29-5/07)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'La Belle et La Bete'
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (5/11-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adelphi Orchestra - Brahms & Dvorak
Broadway Presbyterian Church (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater Company (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adelphi Orchestra - Brahms & Dvorak
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (5/07-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU