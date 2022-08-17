Opera At Florham to Present THE MADNESS THAT EXISTS IN OPERA
The event will take place at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Join Opera At Florham for an incredible Operatic concert with professional vocal artists exploring the crazy behaviors we find in Opera on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3 pm.
Tickets are $25 for adults; to buy tickets and for more information visit https://www.operaatflorham.org/events-tickets