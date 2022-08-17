Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera At Florham to Present THE MADNESS THAT EXISTS IN OPERA

The event will take place at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

Opera At Florham to Present THE MADNESS THAT EXISTS IN OPERA

Join Opera At Florham for an incredible Operatic concert with professional vocal artists exploring the crazy behaviors we find in Opera on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3 pm.

The event will take place at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ.

Tickets are $25 for adults; to buy tickets and for more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191901®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.operaatflorham.org%2Fevents-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.





More Hot Stories For You


THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT to Open at Cape May Stage in SeptemberTHE LIFESPAN OF A FACT to Open at Cape May Stage in September
August 17, 2022

The third play of Cape May Stage's 2022 season, 'The Lifespan of a Fact,' will open on Sept. 1, 2022, with a Preview Night on Aug. 31, 2022. In this comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus fiction, a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker takes on a talented writer's essay that could save the sinking New York Magazine from collapse.
The Piano Guys Come to NJPAC Next MonthThe Piano Guys Come to NJPAC Next Month
August 17, 2022

Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have proven to be a powerhouse group without limits. Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of JonSchmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre, a boundlessness that has since translated into a massively-successful career.
bergenPAC Adds Four New Members To Board Of TrusteesbergenPAC Adds Four New Members To Board Of Trustees
August 16, 2022

Bergen Performing Arts Center has announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Trustees. Ray Chew, Vivian Scott Chew, Steven Goldstein, and Valerie Vainieri Huttle joined the board of bergenPAC at a critical time as the storied theater's $15 million Invest in the Arts Capital Campaign funds a comprehensive restoration and renovation of the historic venue.
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents MUSIC ECLECTICA: SACRED MUSIC THROUGH THE AGESOcean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents MUSIC ECLECTICA: SACRED MUSIC THROUGH THE AGES
August 16, 2022

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present 'Music Eclectica: Sacred Music Through the Ages,' on Sunday July 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium.
OGCMA Presents Prize-Winning Organist Alexander LeonardiOGCMA Presents Prize-Winning Organist Alexander Leonardi
August 16, 2022

As part of its ongoing free organ concert series, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Associating will present prize-winning young artist Alexander Leonardi, who will perform on the Great Auditorium Pipe Organ on Wednesday August 24 at 7:30 PM.