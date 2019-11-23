On Sunday December 1st at 2 pm, Opera at Florham presents "A Jingling Jamboree" in the beautiful and historic Lenfell Hall, located in the Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison. Celebrate the holidays with soprano Amelia Burshe, tenor Frederick Schlick, and nine talented stars of tomorrow from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Montclair State and Queens College. The artists perform arias, traditional carols, diverse religious melodies, and seasonal songs from Broadway and the American Songbook. Artistic Director Mary Pinto accompanies on piano and Mariana Karpatova narrates.

Tenor Frederick Schlick is a Reading, PA native and a earned a Masters' in Opera Performance from The Boston Conservatory. His roles there included Gastone/Alfredo cover in Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata and Don Basilio in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro. As a member of Brevard Music Center's Janiec Opera Company, he performed the roles of Lysander in Britten's Midsummer Night's Dream, Ethan Krusemark in the world premiere of Falling Angel, and tenor soloist in Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music. He just completed his NYC debut with City Lyric Opera as Nemorino in Donizetti's L'elisir d'Amore.

Soprano Amelia Burshe, originally from Tyler, TX is a recent graduate of SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. Prior to receiving her Masters' degree at Purchase, Amelia attended The Boston Conservatory where she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance. During her studies Amelia performed many opera roles including Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi, Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, Laetitia in The Old Maid And The Thief and Anna-Viola in Confession. She recently was featured with the Purchase Symphony Orchestra as the soprano soloist in Carmina Burana.

Opera at Florham Vice President and Music Director Mary Pinto, has worked with international opera singers and major American opera companies for over 25 years. She has performed with State Opera and Light Opera of New Jersey, coached with Metropolitan Opera stars, and is a private coach and accompanist at Montclair State University. She received her Bachelor's degree in Music for Piano Performance from DePauw University and her Master's in Music for Piano and Voice Accompaniment from University of Illinois.

Mariana Karpatova is a recognized specialist training youth and advanced professional singers in contemporary and classical music. Since 2002 she has maintained a private practice teaching singing and is currently a member of the vocal teaching staff at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison.

General admission for this event is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students with a valid ID and $20 per person for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are free for children 12 and under and Fairleigh Dickinson University students 22 and under. Tickets may be ordered online at www.operaatflorham.org. To order by mail, please send your check to Opera at Florham, P.O. Box 343, Convent Station, NJ 07961. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the event.

Lenfell Hall is handicap accessible and we provide free shuttle service from the parking lot to The Mansion.

For additional information: info@operaatflorham.org or (973) 443-8620.

Funding has been made possible in part by funds from the Morris Arts Council through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.





