Old Library Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET 1921

Romeo and Juliet 1921 is set in New York City in the golden age of flappers and gangsters, bootlegging, and Prohibition. Two households, both alike in dignity (if not pizazz!), compete to see whether liquor and lasciviousness or teetotaling and temperance will rule the (black and white) streets of uptown Verona. Oh, and there's a star-crossed romance too!

Come for the drama, stay for the audience interaction! During the 3 days of live shows, there will be Q&A time between actors and audience during intermission and after the show. Want to know what Juliet was thinking when she agreed to marry Romeo after knowing her for 2 hours? Curious as to why Mercutio is such a ham? And where did Lord Capulet get that accent? Ask away! Be there, or exit pursued by a bear!

Director: Heather Ferreira

Producer: Evan T. Charpentier

Tech: Heather Nilsen

CAST:

Romeo - Arly Rose Rubens

Juliet - Anne Bobis

Lord Capulet - Scott Guzzo

Lady Capulet - Sheleah Harris

Nurse/1st Watchman - Serena Marie Williams

Friar Lawrence/Lady Montague - Rashad Davis

Mercutio/Gregory/3rd Watchman - Sarah Medcalf

Tybalt/Page - Lexy Lefkovits

Benvolio/2nd Watchman - Miriam Messer

Prince/Apothecary - Michael Gatto

Paris/Sampson/Peter - Ryan Green

Lord Montague/Servingman - Emily Tonn

Abram/Balthasar/2nd Capulet/Citizen/Friar John - Jennifer Lynn Mitchell

Where: The privacy of your own home!

When: April 9th and 10th at 8pm, and April 11th at 2pm.

Cost: $10 admit one OR $15 family

FB Event: https://fb.me/e/4anCyu7kd

Ticket Link:https://www.onthestage.com/show/old-library-theatre/romeo-and-juliet-1921-23611/tickets