Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Old Library Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET 1921

During the 3 days of live shows, there will be Q&A time between actors and audience during intermission and after the show.

Mar. 14, 2021  
Old Library Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET 1921

Romeo and Juliet 1921 is set in New York City in the golden age of flappers and gangsters, bootlegging, and Prohibition. Two households, both alike in dignity (if not pizazz!), compete to see whether liquor and lasciviousness or teetotaling and temperance will rule the (black and white) streets of uptown Verona. Oh, and there's a star-crossed romance too!

Come for the drama, stay for the audience interaction! During the 3 days of live shows, there will be Q&A time between actors and audience during intermission and after the show. Want to know what Juliet was thinking when she agreed to marry Romeo after knowing her for 2 hours? Curious as to why Mercutio is such a ham? And where did Lord Capulet get that accent? Ask away! Be there, or exit pursued by a bear!

Director: Heather Ferreira
Producer: Evan T. Charpentier
Tech: Heather Nilsen

CAST:

Romeo - Arly Rose Rubens

Juliet - Anne Bobis

Lord Capulet - Scott Guzzo

Lady Capulet - Sheleah Harris

Nurse/1st Watchman - Serena Marie Williams

Friar Lawrence/Lady Montague - Rashad Davis

Mercutio/Gregory/3rd Watchman - Sarah Medcalf

Tybalt/Page - Lexy Lefkovits

Benvolio/2nd Watchman - Miriam Messer

Prince/Apothecary - Michael Gatto

Paris/Sampson/Peter - Ryan Green

Lord Montague/Servingman - Emily Tonn

Abram/Balthasar/2nd Capulet/Citizen/Friar John - Jennifer Lynn Mitchell

Where: The privacy of your own home!
When: April 9th and 10th at 8pm, and April 11th at 2pm.
Cost: $10 admit one OR $15 family

FB Event: https://fb.me/e/4anCyu7kd

Ticket Link:https://www.onthestage.com/show/old-library-theatre/romeo-and-juliet-1921-23611/tickets


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
All The World's A Stage Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Queen Onsie
Break A Leg Sweatshirt

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Jazz Singer Roberta Gambarini Shines In Virtual SOPAC Sessions, March 25 Photo

Jazz Singer Roberta Gambarini Shines In Virtual SOPAC Sessions, March 25

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Movie Online Trivia Night Photo

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Movie Online Trivia Night

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players to Perform Free Bollywood Virtual Concert Photo

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players to Perform Free Bollywood Virtual Concert

Kean Stage Leads On Accessibility In The Arts Photo

Kean Stage Leads On Accessibility In The Arts


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Royal Danish Opera Presents Hans Christian Andersen's Stage Dreams
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents POSTCARD FROM MOROCCO
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents ROMEO AND JULIET
  • The Royal Danish Opera Presents Hans Christian Anderson's STAGE DREAMS