Old Library Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET 1921
Romeo and Juliet 1921 is set in New York City in the golden age of flappers and gangsters, bootlegging, and Prohibition. Two households, both alike in dignity (if not pizazz!), compete to see whether liquor and lasciviousness or teetotaling and temperance will rule the (black and white) streets of uptown Verona. Oh, and there's a star-crossed romance too!
Come for the drama, stay for the audience interaction! During the 3 days of live shows, there will be Q&A time between actors and audience during intermission and after the show. Want to know what Juliet was thinking when she agreed to marry Romeo after knowing her for 2 hours? Curious as to why Mercutio is such a ham? And where did Lord Capulet get that accent? Ask away! Be there, or exit pursued by a bear!
Director: Heather Ferreira
Producer: Evan T. Charpentier
Tech: Heather Nilsen
CAST:
Romeo - Arly Rose Rubens
Juliet - Anne Bobis
Lord Capulet - Scott Guzzo
Lady Capulet - Sheleah Harris
Nurse/1st Watchman - Serena Marie Williams
Friar Lawrence/Lady Montague - Rashad Davis
Mercutio/Gregory/3rd Watchman - Sarah Medcalf
Tybalt/Page - Lexy Lefkovits
Benvolio/2nd Watchman - Miriam Messer
Prince/Apothecary - Michael Gatto
Paris/Sampson/Peter - Ryan Green
Lord Montague/Servingman - Emily Tonn
Abram/Balthasar/2nd Capulet/Citizen/Friar John - Jennifer Lynn Mitchell
Where: The privacy of your own home!
When: April 9th and 10th at 8pm, and April 11th at 2pm.
Cost: $10 admit one OR $15 family
FB Event: https://fb.me/e/4anCyu7kd
Ticket Link:https://www.onthestage.com/show/old-library-theatre/romeo-and-juliet-1921-23611/tickets