Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents THE PRICE OF PROGRESS - A Live Theatrical Experience at NJPAC

The performance is on Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 PM.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Old Gods Of Appalachia Presents The Price Of Progress ~ A Live Theatrical Experience at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, May 13th at 8:00 PM.

The horror-fantasy podcast Old Gods of Appalachia explores the dark mountains and even darker forces of an alternate Appalachia, filled with otherworldly inhabitants of the foreboding forest. Co-creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins weave an eerie new tale in "The Price of Progress," a live podcast event. If you can handle the frights, the chills, the terror, the madness-you are cordially invited to attend.

Old Gods of Appalachia is an eldritch horror anthology podcast set in the darkest mountains in the world. Our world is an alternate Appalachia, where these mountains were never meant to be inhabited.

Long before anyone lived in these hills, beings of immeasurable darkness and incomprehensible madness were entombed here. It was during this bygone age, when the Appalachians towered much higher and more menacing than the gentle slopes and ridges, we know today, that they were conscripted after a great battle to serve as the final prison for those dark forces. But of course, time marches inexorably on. Eons passed and the walls of the prison begin to wear thin. And Things that slumbered soundlessly below for millennia began to stir and become restless.

They began to call to those who would hear them.

To dig. To seek and find. To follow and serve. To keep this dark and bloody land for themselves and their masters.
There will be an exclusive Meet & Greet for 50 fans who are not faint of heart.

Tickets to see Old Gods of Appalachia on Saturday, May 13th go on-sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




