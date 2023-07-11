Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Welcomes Back The Solisti String Ensemble

The performance is on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 PM in the Great Auditorium.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will welcome back the acclaimed Solisti Ensemble in concert on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 PM in the Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets ($17.50, $12 for students) can be ordered online at Click Here.

This eleven-piece string ensemble has garnered a following in Ocean Grove, where it will be back by popular demand. Solisti will perform works by Vivaldi, Mozart, Vitali, Haydn, Brahms, Paganini, Tchaikovsky, and Mendelson.

Founded in 2008 by violinist Byung-Kook Kwak, the Solisti Ensemble celebrated its 15th anniversary this past season. Based in New York, the group consists of eleven active string soloists and chamber musicians dedicated reviving the traditions of small-ensemble chamber music. The ensemble is exceptional for its unique size of the ensemble and the individual virtuosity of each member.Solisti Ensemble performs not only classical chamber music, but also arrangements of pop, tango, and jazz.

Since its inception, the ensemble has given concerts around the Metropolitan Area, including regular appearances at Alice Tully Hall and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. In January 2013, the ensemble made its debut at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium. In hopes of making a meaningful musical contribution to its community, both local and global, Solisti Ensemble envisions the enthusiastic revival of classical music in a way that is both culturally relevant and nostalgically reminiscent of an oft forgotten period of the art. Solisti Ensemble promises to bring a most fulfilling and fascinating musical experience to audiences everywhere.

Program - additional pieces TBA

Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins

Mozart's "Sonatas da Chiesa" with organ

Vitali's "Chaconne with Organ"

Hadyn's Cello Concerto in C

Wieniawski's 'Romance' from the Violin Concerto No. 2

Mendelssohn's String Quartet

Brahms's Hungarian Dances




