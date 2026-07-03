Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association To Present The 72nd Annual Choir Festival: Anchored In Hope

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Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is set to present the 72nd Annual Ocean Grove Choir Festival: Anchored in Hope. This yearly event is held in the historic 6,500-seat Great Auditorium, directed by Dr. Jason Tramm and features hundreds of choral singers, acclaimed guest conductors, brass ensemble, and Dr. Gordon Turk on the magnificent 13,000-pipe organ housed in the Great Auditorium. The Ocean Grove Choir Festival is the East Coast's largest choral worship event in the summer months. This year's festival takes place on Saturday, July 18 at 7pm and admission is free, with donations welcome.

The 2026 Choir Festival features 10 vibrant choral anthems led by 9 incredible conductors, including 3 Anthems conducted by their composers.

The choir festival is one of multiple exciting musical events taking place throughout Ocean Grove this summer, including a series of large-scale concerts in the Great Auditorium. Following the Choir Festival is our A Salute to the Silver Screen, taking place on Saturday, July 25 at 7pm. Maestro Jason Tramm leads the 50-piece MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra in an unforgettable evening of cinematic splendor. From sweeping Hollywood epics to iconic modern classics, this symphonic celebration brings the magic of film music to life with dazzling orchestral color. Audiences of all ages will be transported through beloved scores and timeless themes, performed with the power, precision, and passion. A grand night of music, nostalgia, and movie-magic awaits in Ocean Grove's historic Great Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased at www.oceangrove.org/pops.

The final highlights of our concert season include The American Tapestry, A 250th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, August 1 at 7pm and our Sacred Masterworks Concert on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm - featuring Mozart's Requiem and Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 18 at 7pm at The Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. Admission is free. To learn more, visit Ocean Grove's website:

www.oceangrove.org/choir-festival.

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