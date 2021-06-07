Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Comes to NJPAC This August

This spectacular performance recreates the look, sound, pomp and pageantry of Queen in concert.

Jun. 7, 2021  

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Comes to NJPAC This August

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

We will rock you! This spectacular performance recreates the look, sound, pomp and pageantry of Queen in concert-starring the incomparable Gary Mullen as Freddie Mercury. You'll hear all of your favorite Queen hits, played live by The Works: David Brockett (guitar), John Halliwell (drums), Malcolm Gentles (keyboards) and Billy Moffat (bass). One Night of Queen is guaranteed to be one night you'll never forget.

  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • We Are the Champions
  • Somebody to Love
  • Under Pressure
  • And more!

To see One Night of Queen live please reserve your ticket at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • La Porte Little Theatre Will Reopen With HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE! This Summer
  • Red Barn Summer Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season; Tickets On Sale Now!
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Songbook Foundation Receives NEA Grant to Support Upcoming Gallery Exhibit