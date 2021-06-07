ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Comes to NJPAC This August

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

We will rock you! This spectacular performance recreates the look, sound, pomp and pageantry of Queen in concert-starring the incomparable Gary Mullen as Freddie Mercury. You'll hear all of your favorite Queen hits, played live by The Works: David Brockett (guitar), John Halliwell (drums), Malcolm Gentles (keyboards) and Billy Moffat (bass). One Night of Queen is guaranteed to be one night you'll never forget.

Bohemian Rhapsody

We Are the Champions

Somebody to Love

Under Pressure

And more!

To see One Night of Queen live please reserve your ticket at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.