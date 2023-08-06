ON THE TOWN Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

One of America's greatest musical comedies comes to Lambertville as "On the Town" opens Friday at Music Mountain Theatre!

The 2023 season continues at Music Mountain Theatre with "On the Town" beginning August 4th and playing on weekends through August 20. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance.

The show follows the adventures of Three Sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. Goofy ladies' man Ozzie is looking for a date--maybe seven or eight--and studious innocent Chip, guidebook in hand, has several days' worth of tourist attractions to check off his list. But when idealistic Gabey falls for the photograph of lovely Miss Turnstiles, a subway beauty queen, they all join in an ambitious scavenger hunt around the city to locate this dream girl -- and, on the way, find all of the romance, adventure, and New York atmosphere for which they could wish. Joined by Claire, a sophisticated anthropologist with a red-hot heart, and Hildy, a sweetly aggressive cab driver on the lam, the sailors careen through museums and nightclubs, Carnegie Hall and Coney Island. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest.

Casting for the production will include Louis Palena (Gabey), Wyatt Kim (Chip), Shan Williams II (Ozzie), Joan Schubin (Hildy), Jenny McNiven (Claire), Jaimie Geddes (Ivy), with Cathy Alaimo, Denise Boyle, Nicole Chipman, Justin Derry, Caleb Duffy, Caleb Ferraez, Eva Guasconi, Dalia Hamilton, Kate Jones, Brianna Kane, Libby Kane, Nicholas La Russa, Katie Prikril, Todd Roman, and Tyree Taylor.

Join us at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ for "On the Town" Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for students/ seniors/ military, and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337.