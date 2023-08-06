ON THE TOWN Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

"On the Town" plays on weekends through August 20.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 3 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Moorestown Theater Company Photo 4 Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Moorestown Theater Company

ON THE TOWN Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

One of America's greatest musical comedies comes to Lambertville as "On the Town" opens Friday at Music Mountain Theatre!

The 2023 season continues at Music Mountain Theatre with "On the Town" beginning August 4th and playing on weekends through August 20. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance.

The show follows the adventures of Three Sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. Goofy ladies' man Ozzie is looking for a date--maybe seven or eight--and studious innocent Chip, guidebook in hand, has several days' worth of tourist attractions to check off his list. But when idealistic Gabey falls for the photograph of lovely Miss Turnstiles, a subway beauty queen, they all join in an ambitious scavenger hunt around the city to locate this dream girl -- and, on the way, find all of the romance, adventure, and New York atmosphere for which they could wish. Joined by Claire, a sophisticated anthropologist with a red-hot heart, and Hildy, a sweetly aggressive cab driver on the lam, the sailors careen through museums and nightclubs, Carnegie Hall and Coney Island. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest.

Casting for the production will include Louis Palena (Gabey), Wyatt Kim (Chip), Shan Williams II (Ozzie), Joan Schubin (Hildy), Jenny McNiven (Claire), Jaimie Geddes (Ivy), with Cathy Alaimo, Denise Boyle, Nicole Chipman, Justin Derry, Caleb Duffy, Caleb Ferraez, Eva Guasconi, Dalia Hamilton, Kate Jones, Brianna Kane, Libby Kane, Nicholas La Russa, Katie Prikril, Todd Roman, and Tyree Taylor.

Join us at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ for "On the Town" Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for students/ seniors/ military, and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Flood Theater Public Art To Be Revealed In Oradell, New Jersey Photo
Flood Theater Public Art To Be Revealed In Oradell, New Jersey

The community is invited to attend the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF)-ArtsBergen's unveiling of the public artwork, 'Flood Theater', and also participate in the creation of a part of its installation.  The event is free-of-charge and takes place on Sunday, August 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the field next to the Oradell Train Station.

2
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents Outstanding Young Organists, Josh Kraybill A Photo
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents Outstanding Young Organists, Josh Kraybill And Thomas Gaynor

As part of its ongoing organ recital series, OGCMA will welcome two outstanding young Philadelphia-based organists, Josh Kraybill (Sat. August 12 at 12 Noon) and Thomas Gaynor (Wed. August 16 at 7:30 pm) to the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ.

3
Comedy Legend Marlon Wayans To Perform Live On-stage At NJPAC This Month Photo
Comedy Legend Marlon Wayans To Perform Live On-stage At NJPAC This Month

Sometimes outrageous, always audacious, stand-up comic Marlon Wayans returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center with three performances, Friday, August 11th at 7 PM and 9:30 PM and just added Sunday, August 13th at 7 PM.

4
Howell PAL Theater Company to Present PETER PAN in September Photo
Howell PAL Theater Company to Present PETER PAN in September

Join Howell PAL Theater Company as they present the iconic Tony Award-winning musical, PETER PAN: Broadway's Timeless Musical. Experience the adventure of a lifetime as Peter, Wendy, and the Darling children soar to Neverland. Don't miss this enchanting production from September 8-9, 2023. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Montero Performs Montero plus Bizet’s Carmen
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruth Reinhardt Conducts Bartók & Mendelssohn
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Surflight Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical the Musical - Theatre for Young Audiences Edition
Star Royale Theatre (8/11-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You