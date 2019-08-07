OGCMA Presents Organist Bradley Hunter Welch

As part of its popular summer organ recital series, the OCEAN GROVE CAMP MEETING ASSOCIATION (OGCMA) will present virtuoso organist Dr. Bradley Hunter Welch on Wednesday, August 14 (7:30 pm) at the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. This is a FREE recital.

Dr. Bradley Hunter Welch has been hailed as a world-class virtuoso and an expert at defining darks, lights, shadows and colors as a world class organist and is widely in demand as a recitalist, concerto soloist, and collaborative artist. He is the Resident Organist and holder of the Lay Family Chair by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where he performs with the DSO and oversees the Meyerson Symphony Center's Lay Family Concert Organ. Welch also serves as Artist-in-Residence at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in Dallas. He has taught at Southern Methodist University and Baylor University and was Director of Music & Arts at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX from 2009-2014. Dr. Welch holds several graduate music degrees, including from Yale University and Baylor University He has released two organ music CDs.

Program:

Toccata in B Minor - Eugène Gigout (1844-1925)

Variations on O laufet, ihr Hirten ("O Run, You Shepherds!") - Max Drischner (1891-1971)

Jig for the Feet ("Totentanz") from Organbook III - William Albright (1944-1998)

Prelude and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Final - César Franck (1822-1890)

Aria on a Chaconne (1994) - Joel Martinson (1960-)

Trumpet Tune (1991) - Frederick Swann (1931-)

Nimrod from Variations on an Original Theme (Enigma), Opus 36 - Edward Elgar (1857-1934),

arr. W. H. Harris/Welch

Finale from Symphony No. 3 in C Minor ("Organ") (1886) - Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

trans. Jonathan Scott

The Great Auditorium Pipe Organ is among the largest working pipe organs in the world, and is the heartbeat of OGCMA's Christian, Victorian seaside resort. This historic 13,000+ pipe instrument was built and installed in 1908 with original design innovations that became standard elements still extant in modern organ construction. It is made of over 40,000 feet of California No. 1 Sugar Pine and weighs 20-25 tons. In its illustrious 108-year-history, this remarkable instrument has been played by numerous distinguished organists, including Will C. MacFarlane, Clarence Kohlman, Josephine Eddowes, Harold Fix, Clarence Reynolds, Beverly Davis, Jon Quinn, and Robert Carwithin.





