OGCMA Hosts Trio Confero at the Great Auditorium

Continuing OGCMA's 150th anniversary season is the Jersey Shore's only summer classical music offerings, including its hugely-popular "Summer Stars Classical Series." And one of the premier ensembles participating is Trio Confero, who will spin their musical magic on Thursday, July 11th at 7:30pm in OGCMA's renowned Great Auditorium. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Individual tickets are $17.00, $10 for students. For reservations: phone 800-590-4064 or go online to oceangrove.org.

TRIO CONFERO - was founded in 2018 by clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov to bring the superb-yet-seldom-performed chamber music repertoire for clarinet to wider audiences. The quest began in 2012 when, together with his partner, Japanese pianist Misuzu Tanaka, they formed the Shtrykov-Tanka Duo and began touring the country garnering critical acclaim. Today, the duo is probably the most popular touring clarinet-piano ensemble in the US. For their Great Auditorium debut they will be joined by their newest partner, cellist Anitz Balázs. Together they form Trio Confero, a Latin verb meaning to bring together, unite and contribute. All three musicians are prizewinners of many international competitions and graduates of the world's most prestigious music academies - The Juilliard School and Yale School of Music. And now their mission is presenting the unjustly rarely performed repertoire for clarinet, cello and piano - one of the most beautiful combinations in chamber music. With this concert, Trio Confero will take the audience on a journey through two centuries of music written for this splendid chamber music combination.

The Evening's Program

Adolphe Blanc Trio in B-flat major for clarinet, cello and piano, Op.23 (1856)

(1828-1885) I. Allegro ma non troppo

II. Scherzo

III. Finale

Nino Rota Trio for clarinet, cello and piano (1973)

(1911-1979) I. Allegro

II. Andante

III. Allegrissimo

Intermission

Johannes Brahms Trio in A-minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op. 114 (1891)

(1833-1897) I. Allegro

II. Adagio

III. Andantino grazioso

IV. Vivace

Georges Bizet Selections from the opera Carmen

(1838-1875) (arranged for clarinet, cello and piano by Alexandre Ouzounoff)

Act 1. Marche et Choeur des gamins

Act 1. Chanson et Duo

Act 2. Couplets

Act 1. Habanera

Entr'acte No. 3

Act 2. Chanson bohème





