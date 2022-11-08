Nutley Little Theatre presents GOD of CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton and Directed by Mead Winters.

In the 2009 Tony Award winning play, GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton, a playground altercation between eleven-year old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.



The cast includes:

VERONICA NOVAK - EMILY MCSPADDEN

Michael Novak - JAMES PARENT

ALAN RALEIGH - NICK PASCARELLA

ANNETTE RALEIGH - HOLLY CERELLI



The crew includes, Director Mead Winters, Stage Manager Erin Sabat, Production Assistant L.A. Mars, Mike Dancho and Jim Brown.



Performances are December 9th, 10th, 15th, 16h, 17th at 8:00 PM and December 10th, 11th, and 17th at 2:00 PM.



Tickets are available at the door, a half hour before show time, but can also be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208053®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F68075?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley New Jersey.