Nunnbetter Dance Theatre 2022-2023 Class Season Opens

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre (NDT), one of Bergen County's elite dance schools, has announced their 2022-2023 class registration is open. Building on the 20+ year success and post-COVID seasons, NDT has a renewed sense of energy and commitment to providing Bergen County families with the very best in dance training.

Located in Bergenfield, NJ, Nunnbetter Dance Theatre has been teaching and shaping young dancers since 1997. Ownership of Nunnbetter Dance Theatre changed hands in 2017 to Kimberly Galberaith, who has proudly led this studio since then through the ever-changing COVID environment. "It was important for us to continue the high quality of dance education during COVID. NDT is about integrity, professionalism and most of all family. I am proud that the students who attend NDT not only go on to have incredible dance careers, attend prestigious colleges and universities, I am proud that our dancers grow into confident, respectful, and contributing members of society," says NDT Director, Kimberly Galberaith.

Known for excellence in dance instruction, emphasizing proper technique and strong dance fundamentals, NDT is proud to boast a remarkable world-renowned faculty. The NDT team worked hard to maintain a safe environment over the past Covid times, taking on a completely socially distanced and safe production of the Nutcracker, Spring Concert and other events.

This year Nunnbetter Dance Theatre will welcome new faculty and classes to the school. NDT boasts an impressive list of alumni, including dancers who are now members of the Ballet Tucson, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, The Washington Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Tulsa Ballet and NWA Ballet Theatre to name just a few.

In addition to ballet, Nunnbetter Dance Theatre also provides the highest level of professional dance training in many other dance disciplines including Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Modern, and Theater Dance. Current and former students having been seen on Broadway in Once, Matilda, The Lion King, The King and I, A Christmas Story, School of Rock, Les Miserable and in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

While Nunnbetter Dance Theatre is not a "competition" school, NDT does offer students professional performance opportunities. The NDT annual production of The Nutcracker is hailed as one of the best in the area. Other performance opportunities include a Winter Dance Showcase, the NDT Company Spring Concert and of course, the end of the year recital. Members of the NDT Company can also audition to be part of the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) competition that is the one competition of the year in which NDT participates. The NDT team is excited that all of these events will be back in person this season.

To learn more about NDT, to view their new schedule or to register, visit www.NunnbetterDance.com or call 201-385-9638.