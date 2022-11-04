North Star Theater Company To Present OUR TOWN

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) presents the acclaimed Pulitzer Prize winning play, "OUR TOWN", by Thorton Wilder. Directed by Christa Piper of Hamburg, "OUR TOWN" will be performed at Sussex County Community College's Chapel Theatre on November 18 & 19 (8pm), November 19 & 20 (3 pm).

The great playwright Edward Albee called "OUR TOWN", "The greatest American play ever written." Broken into three acts, the play takes place in the small town of Grover's Corners, and is narrated by a stage manager, played by Phil Cocilovo of Montague.

The play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families (Mr. & Mrs. Webb, Joseph Spagna, Stockholm and Hilary Beirne, Andover, Mr. & Mrs. Gibbs, Walter Stanek, Byram & Kim Knabb, Vernon/ Lynda Kolvik, Newton). The Gibbs children, George and Rebecca, are played by Alexander McCully, Newton & Addison Smith, Franklin (alternating with McKenna Vasquez, Jefferson), and the Webb children, Emily (Cassandra N. Barckett, Pompton Lakes & Leanna Mentone, Vernon) and Wally (Damian Vince, Vernon & Ayden Murphy, Newton).

Director Christa Piper says "Our Town, by Thorton Wilder, is a wonderful show that explores life in an ordinary town, with ordinary people. Through the course of the show, the audience is shown how simple life and love can be, and at the same time, how complicated and beautiful they are as well. Time was different in the early 1900's, yet is it really that different now? Community, family and friends always come together when needed. There is hope in love and life!".

The "OUR TOWN" cast and crew also includes Mchael Foster, Hardyston, Max Cogno, Sparta, Gina Muth, Sparta, Cassia Beirne, Andover, Christine Mentone, Vernon, Bruce Piper, Hamburg, Liam Murphy, Newton, Peter Sileo, Sparta, Paul Diverio, Ringwood, Callan Beirne, Andover, Christa Piper, Hamburg (Director, Costume Manager, Property Manager), Felicia Artrip, Andover (Stage Manager, Sound Manager), Scott Rogoff, Sparta (Technical Director, Lighting Manager) Sky Sobieski, Sparta (Sound Operator), Annmarie DeGiovanni, Sparta (Box Office Manager), Bruce Piper, Hamburg (Set Manager), Jodi Halteman, Andover, (Marketing Manager), Hilary Beirne, Andover (Advertising Manager), Nate Simmons, Sparta (Co-Producer), Sparta and Lori Tomlin (Co-Producer), Sparta.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207615®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnorthstar.booktix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for tickets

North Star Theater Company provides an inclusive environment and a high-quality theatrical experience Northwest New Jersey and the surrounding communities through the production of various dramas, comedies and musicals, while training and fostering the talents of all participants at any age and level of experience. North Star Theater Company provides a respectful and professional atmosphere for its audience and all participants. Follow on Instagram at @Northstartheatre and Facebook at NorthStar Theater Company.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as Administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.