North Star Presents MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Cornerstone

North Star Theater Company, Sussex County's dynamic new acting troupe, is staging its inaugural production -- "A Midsummer Night's Dream" -- at the Cornerstone Playhouse in Sussex borough this month.

Performances of William Shakespeare's enchanting romantic comedy are scheduled for Oct. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m.

"We got extraordinarily lucky with the cast members we found. Many have experience doing Shakespeare and all are filled with talent and humor," said the production's director Vicky Minardi of Franklin.

"I also love stories about magic with mystical elements," she added. "I'm a big fan of the fantasy genre and this play has a lot of flexibility. You could really have fun with it, which I know I have."

Phil Cocilovo of Montague serves as assistant director of the play about humans targeted for fairy mischief when they enter a forest..Bill Fell of Sparta is technical director; Chrissy Fulmer of Pompton Lakes is stage manager; and Jim Berkheiser of Vernon is producer.

The play's ensemble includes:

Melissa Fitch (Hyppolyta/Titania) - Vernon

Jim Berkheiser (Theseus/Oberon) - Vernon

Megan Hertien (Hermia) - Vernon

Damian Vince (Lysander) - Vernon

Chris Motto (Demetrius) - line of Sparta/Andover

Alex Bisanzio (Helena) - Vernon

Debbie Campanali (Puck) - Washington

Louanne Bright (Patty Quince) - Montague

Kelly Dacus-Smith (Bottom) - Sparta

Michael Foster (Flute) - Hardyston

Shea Harrison (Snout) - Sparta

Billy Horwitz (Snug) - Sparta

Christine Mentone (Starveling/Head Fairy) - Vernon

John Klumpp (Egeus) - Sparta

The theater is located at 74 Main Street in Sussex, N.J. Tickets may be purchased at http://mycptix.simpletix.com





