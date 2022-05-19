Nine Singer-Songwriter Shows Are Coming Up at SOPAC

Gifted guitarists, legendary songwriters and soulful vocalists-SOPAC's Singer-Songwriters lineup includes many talented artists from various genres, such as Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana, Blues, Soul, Surf-Rock and more.

with special guest Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters

MAY 29

Friends Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene are gifted as both singer-songwriters and guitarists. Join them for this evening of old-fashioned tune trading.

This performance is sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation.

JUNE 10

The multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples.

This performance is sponsored by DCH Millburn Audi.

JUNE 11

Described as "one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation" (Wall Street Journal) and "the shining hope of hot Jazz" (New York Times), triple threat trailblazer Bria Skonberg is a force to be reckoned with. This multi award-winning artist combines her Signature Sound of fiery trumpet playing and smoky vocals. She blends Jazz, Blues and beyond with storytelling and adventurous concoctions of classics and soulful originals.

Opening Artist: Tommy McLain + CC Adcock

JUNE 19

Legendary songwriter Nick Lowe is widely known for such hits as "Cruel to Be Kind" and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." Since 2014, Lowe has toured around the world on a wave of Surf-Rock with the Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masked instrumental heavy hitters, Los Straitjackets.

JUNE 23

From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like "Turn, Turn, Turn," "Eight Miles High" and "Mr. Tambourine Man," experience the unmistakable style of Roger McGuinn.

Coming Fall 2022

Opening Artist: Matt Sucich

SEPTEMBER 22

After a musical hiatus and period of profound self-reflection, singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards triumphantly returns with her cloud-grazing voice, skilled strumming and Folk/Country music that confronts life's challenges yet finds the beauty in it all.

OCTOBER 8

A master of acoustic Folk/Blues, Chris Smither creates a singular guitar sound - a beat-driven finger-picking, layered over his ever-present rhythmic, tapping feet (always mic'd in performance). A lifelong devotee of Bluegrass, Tim O'Brien is skilled on guitar, mandolin, fiddle and banjo. He often performs with his wife, vocalist Jan Fabricius.

OCTOBER 26

BÃ©la Fleck & Abigail Washburn, "the king and queen of the banjo" (Paste Magazine), have a musical partnership like no other. BÃ©la is a fifteen-time Grammy winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres. Abigail is a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player.

DECEMBER 3

Martin Sexton's spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for "his unpretentious heartiness" (The New York Times) and his "soul-marinated voice" (Rolling Stone).