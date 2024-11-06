Newsboys to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Newsboys will bring their Worldwide Revival Nights Tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Friday, November 15 at 7 pm. Tickets are $39-$100.



Since the beginning of their careers, Newsboys have propelled countless hits up the charts, explored the universe of books and film, and traveled millions of miles to bring their live show to as many corners of the world as possible; all while in constant pursuit of reinvention and inspiration in the midst of following their calling.

Hits like “We Believe,” “Magnetic,” “Born Again,” and Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name, have defined the group’s career. Newsboys have sold more than 10 million albums spanning 24 studio recordings, and the group has no intention of slowing down. In addition, they’ve amassed one RIAA Double Platinum and eight RIAA Gold certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nods and multiple Gospel Music Association Dove awards.



One thing is clear about Newsboys...amidst great success in their industry and varying iterations of the group over time, the mission of the group has remained the same for the last thirty years, and it’s not changing anytime soon. In a world rattled by racial division, political tension, war, hunger, and mental health anguish – Tait, Duncan, Jeff, Jody, and Adam are here to be loud about their faith, and about the God they serve. “You can say so much in a three minute song. You can change a person’s life. In a moment, you can change the world,” Tait shares. “That is an incredibly blessed and privileged position to be in. It’s one we don’t take lightly. We’re here to be conduits of something special, and to share what we believe with whoever will listen.”



Comments