Newark Pride Launches 18th Annual LGBTQ Festival This Month

Newark Pride, Inc. has announced the 18th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Festival, taking place across New Jersey's largest city July 10th through the 16th, and this year's theme of “HUMAN First: Back to Basics” comes at a critical turning point.



Last year's overturning of Roe v. Wade set a disturbing precedent that put many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy. Recently, The Supreme Court's recent decision to grant businesses open to the public the right to deny service to members of a protected class offers yet another devastating blow to the LGBTQ community.



Newark Pride, Inc. President Sharronda Wheeler issued the following statement:

“All throughout our nation, we are seeing legislation being introduced that will once again alienate, oppress, and essentially dehumanize members of the LGBTQIAA+ community. By strengthening the common threads that bind us all together, we will prevail over the forces that seek to divide.”

In line with this year's theme we are calling on all residents, local businesses, non-profits, Civil and Human Rights activists, allies, and LGBTQ resource agencies to stand in solidarity as we head into a week full of informative, empowering, and reflective programs.



Newark Pride, Inc. Founder, June Dowell-Burton, echoed the sentiment stating,“Showing up as our authentic unapologetic selves in spaces, now more than ever, is an act of resistance. We are here and we will not be erased nor censured.”



The City of Newark and the Office of Mayor Ras Baraka will host the annual Progressive Pride Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM inside the Newark City Hall Rotunda (920 Broad St).



The week-long festivities will wrap with our annual Pride Parade that will begin at Lincoln Park, down Broad Street, onward to NJPAC on Sunday, July 16th from 11 AM until 1 PM, right before our park festival at NJPAC Chambers Plaza with featured appearances by Cece Peniston and DJ Qua.

This year's major sponsors are Skittles, Gilead Sciences, Prudential Financial, University Hospital and The City of Newark.



For more information about Newark Pride Week activities and events, please visit Click Here or email info@newarkpride.org. To donate or learn more about Newark Pride, Inc. please visit www.newarkpride.org.