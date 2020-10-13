New Virtual Programs Added in Late October, Early November at the Zimmerli

The museum building remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice.

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers offers a variety of virtual programs this fall, from longtime favorites to new ways of engaging with other art lovers. Please note that the museum building remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice.

The series Saturday Sparks features two art workshops for adults on Zoom. On October 24, join Wes Sherman for "Impression Collage," which explores various techniques for rubbings to capture different textures and forms. Inspired by the Zimmerli's "It makes me think of that awful day..." The Natural World in the Anthropocene, the session includes a brief discussion about several works in the exhibition. Tom Rutledge presents "Watercolors: At Sea" on November 14, guiding participants in advancing their skills by creating their own interpretations of a nautical scene from the Zimmerli's collection. No experience is necessary and all are welcome, but space is limited and sessions ($15-40) fill quickly. Participants must provide their own materials; supply lists are provided following registration. For complete details, visit https://go.rutgers.edu/artclasses.

The Zimmerli invites the public to a free, virtual screening of Political Advertisement X: 1952-2020 on October 27. This tenth iteration of the film series by artists Antoni Muntadas and Marshall Reese surveys presidential campaign commercials and traces the impact of political media. Zoom registration is required: https://go.rutgers.edu/rutgersPAX Following the screening, the artists join a discussion moderated by Stuart Shapiro, Associate Dean of Faculty and Professor, Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, and John Weingart, Associate Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics, and Director, Education Programs and Center on the American Governor. The program is sponsored by The Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy and Byrne First-Year Seminars, Office of Undergraduate Education, in partnership with Mason Gross School of the Arts and the Zimmerli Art Museum. This event has been designated as The Ruth Ellen Steinman Bloustein and Edward J. Bloustein Memorial Lecture.

Art Together offers free family art activities either live on Zoom or recorded to view at your convenience on Zimmerli at Home. Plus, invite friends and family to log on wherever they are. Join upcoming sessions on November 7 and December 5. Register (up to program start time) at https://go.rutgers.edu/arttogether Artists of all ages are welcome, but sessions are best suited for ages 5 to 13, joined by their grown-ups. Can't make it on first Saturdays? Recorded sessions are posted on Zimmerli at Home, including projects inspired by still life works in the museum's collection and the exhibition Mood Books: The Children's Stories of Alvin Tresselt and Roger Duvoisin.

Visit Zimmerli at Home to experience the museum, wherever you are, whenever you want. Explore eMuseum, Make Art at Home, Art + Music, Virtual Backgrounds, Online Exhibitions, Artist Interviews, Virtual Events, and Videos - including recordings of events you may have missed live. In addition, a recording of Art Before/After Hours on October 6 is now available at go.rutgers.edu/ABAHOct6. (Art Before/After Hours takes a break in November and returns on December 1.)

Please note that the Zimmerli remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice. News regarding operations will be posted on the museum's home page. For Rutgers updates, please visit Universitywide COVID-19 Information.

