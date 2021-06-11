New Look: 2021 Will Mark New Jersey Ballet Company's First In-Person Performance Since the Pandemic

New Jersey Ballet will return to the stage and present New Look 2021: Classical and Contemporary Works new to the Repertory.

Join in for an exciting program of newly staged classical excerpts, new contemporary works, and a few favorites from the repertory spectacularly performed by New Jersey Ballet's world-class dancers.

The evening aims to showcase the varied artistic strengths of the company in works that highlight the breadth and depth of the company's artistic offerings.

This program includes selections from Le Corsaire, Coppelia, as well as new works created while the company was away from the stage.

The performance takes place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:30pm at The Bickford Theater at Morristown Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ 07960.

Proof of vaccination upon entry is required for anyone attending without a mask. Temperature screenings will be administered at check-in.

Seating will be assigned the day of the performance. If any special seating accommodations are required, please email info@njballet.org.

Purchase tickets here.