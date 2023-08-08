New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Team Members

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation's largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome Daria M. Sullivan as the new Manager of Programs and Services, Stephanie Haas in the newly created position of Development and Grants Manager, and Summer Dawn Reyes as the new Administrative Coordinator.

“I've collaborated with the Alliance as a member theatre staffer and actor for years,” says Lyndhurst resident Daria M. Sullivan. “This is not a new relationship but an exuberant transformation of an already existing one. I'm delighted to join the internal team and cultivate our synergy as a dynamic force. And I look forward to discovering all the ways that I can best support our triumphant New Jersey theatre community through vibrant programming and services.”

As an arts administrator, actor, director, writer, and teaching artist, Daria brings an array of skills to the role of Manager of Programs and Services. Daria is a proud alumna of the Vira I. Heinz (VIH) Program for Women, Non-Binary, and Transgender Global Leaders. After studying performance, social services, and education in Ghana, West Africa, she served as an event facilitator. One of her most notable contributions to VIH is her joint project titled #StopTheShade: Exploring the Color Bias, which investigated the social, historical, and cultural impacts of colorism.

Additionally, Sullivan is a professional theatre-maker and member of Vivid Stage's resident acting ensemble. Her theatre/film credits span NJ, NYC, and PA. You can learn more about her artistic journey on Vivid Stage's Local podcast (Season 3; Episode 6).

As a result of a grant from the New Jersey Cultural Trust, a public/private partnership that works in collaboration with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the New Jersey Historical Commission, and the New Jersey Historic Trust, the Alliance was able to add a Development and Grants Manager position to the team.

"I am thrilled to join the New Jersey Theatre Alliance as its new Development and Grants Manager. Over the years, the Alliance has built meaningful partnerships with key funders and supporters that deeply value the services and programs we offer to our member theatres and New Jersey's arts community as a whole,” says Stephanie Haas, a resident of New Milford. “I look forward to continuing to nurture these relationships as well as engage new donors and supporters to increase the Alliance's impact within the arts sector.”

Haas has two decades of legal, policy, and fundraising experience. Stephanie is also an independent fundraising consultant for New Hour for Women and Children – Long Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering justice-impacted women, mothers, and children. In that capacity, Stephanie works closely with staff and board to expand programmatic work, strengthen organizational capacity, and develop fundraising strategies that lead to greater mission impact and diversified revenue streams.

Finally, the Alliance welcomes Summer Dawn Reyes of Jersey City to the team as Administrative Coordinator. Reyes loves building opportunities for NJ creators. She is an artist today because of Writers Theatre of New Jersey and their NJ Young Playwrights Contest, which convinced 15-year-old Summer that theatre was the place to be! She's delighted to be helping other New Jersey organizations today create those moments of personal discovery for others.

"New Jersey Theatre Alliance is a vital resource and powerful ally to so many theaters, artists and creators across the Garden State and it is incredible to be a part of the team that makes the magic happen. The Alliance's people-first values, passion for Equity and Access, and great vision for the region are what really drew me in. This first year with the Alliance has been a great personal opportunity for growth and I'm so excited to see what happens next," says Reyes.

Summer is also the founder/director of In Full Color (IFC), an arts organization that empowers artists of color with an emphasis on serving women and TGNC folx. IFC has received two commendations from the NJ State Assembly and the Jersey City Arts Council's Performing Arts Award. IFC has a roster of 250+ artists from the United States, Canada, and Mexico and has created more than $17,000 in paid work for artists in multiple art forms including theater, literary arts, visual arts, music, dance, comedy, and more.

"We are delighted to have Daria, Stephanie, and Summer join the New Jersey Theatre Alliance team. Their collaborative spirit, talent, and passion for theatre and the arts will play an important role in strengthening the Alliance and our impact on our member theatres and the state's arts community," says John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

For more information on the staff of New Jersey Theatre Alliance, visit https://njtheatrealliance.org/our-team/.

