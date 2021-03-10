New Jersey Theatre Alliance Presents Hudson Theatre Works PlayWorks Reading Of New Plays

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents Hudson Theatre Works reading of Closing Times, a play by Derek Murphy, on March 25th at 7:30PM. This event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival, which provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. This event is free.

The years haven't been kind to Eddie Rappini, and Eddie Rappini hasn't been kind to the years, now on borrowed time, the past has come to collect. Molly, a young lost soul from out of nowhere, is the key to Eddie's salvation, but Molly seems bent on his destruction as she picks apart the ashes of his life.

Derek Murphy, playwright, and author of "Closing Times" was born and educated in Dublin, Ireland. He moved to New York in his twenties and has called it home ever since. He has had several plays produced on both sides of the Atlantic, including Miles Over Man, A Short Wake, Appendage, Stand Up Man, Dyin' for It, Inside Danny's Box and The Love Parts. His latest play "A Very Irish Killing" was featured in this year's 1st Irish Theatre festival in NY. He also wrote the screenplay for the short film "The Isolation of Mister Moore" which has appeared in festivals in NY and Dublin. Derek is also the writer of the weekly radio show "Dial M for Mammy", an Irish comedy/drama produced by Basement Productions in Dublin. all episodes are available on YouTube. Derek is delighted to be working with Hudson Theatre works again, and would like to thank them for the opportunity to present his work.

Directed by Adrian Wattenmaker with Nick Hardin, Bess Miller, and Stage Directions: Geoff Burt.

Description can be found at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

The Stages Festival offers dozens of in-person and online performances, workshops, classes, and events at theatres, libraries, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theatres by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

For more information, or to make a reservation, go to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145114083129 to stream. To see a full schedule of events for The Stages Festival please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

"The Alliance is grateful that Hudson Theatre Works is participating in the 2021 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 20 years, The Stages Festival has provided theatrical experiences for thousands of residents across New Jersey. While we may be gathering a bit differently this year, we are thrilled that theatre can remain a source of connection and joy in the Garden State. These efforts would not be possible without the wonderful help of partners such as Hudson Theatre Works.