New Jersey Theatre Alliance Premieres OPENING RIGHT STORIES

New Jersey Theatre Alliance ("The Alliance"), one of the state's largest arts service organizations, premieres "Opening Right Stories", a series of video and written stories from New Jersey theatre artists and audiences members about their experiences during the pandemic, what they've missed about live theatre, and what they are looking forward to when they return. Additional videos, photos, and stories will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

"It's been well over a year since many audience members have stepped foot inside theaters across the state, and I believe we are all ready to have those inspiring performances back, live and onstage. With this video series, we wanted to showcase some of New Jersey's biggest theatre fans and ask them their favorite memories, their hopes about the future of theatre, and what comes to mind when they hear the phrase ``Opening Night," says John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

The New Jersey residents profiled in the series include:

Everett Kline & David Wald, theatre lovers from Central Jersey who share their anticipation for their first show indoors and taking the Theatre Lover's Pledge.

Nikkole Salter, North Jersey playwright actor who advocates for the arts on a national level.

Alyssa Sileo, student , playwright and activist from Central and South Jersey, who misses the feeling of community that forms during in-person rehearsals.

Andrew Binger, director and actor from North Jersey who is looking forward to seeing great stories being told on stage in New Jersey

Dustin Ballard, teaching artist, director and podcaster from North Jersey who is ready to return to teaching and directing with safety center stage.

Eunice Wong, actor and audiobook narrator from Central Jersey who knows returning to live performance will be an emotional experience.

Rupa Patel, theatre lover and director of client management from Central Jersey, who wants to return to show her support to New Jersey's artists and let them know how much they were missed.

Everyone who takes the Theatre Lover's Pledge will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card every two weeks between now and November 1. Additionally, many theatres are offering "Pledge Perks" such as discounts on tickets and concessions for audience members who have taken the pledge.

All 40 member theatres of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, as well as many presenting venues across the state have taken their own safety pledge to meet or exceed all local and national COVID-19 safety guidelines. Links to the specific policies and guidelines for each theatre can be found on OpeningRight.com