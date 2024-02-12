New Jersey Symphony Will Perform CARMINA BURANA Next Month

The New Jersey Symphony will present two performances of Carl Orff's spectacular choral masterpiece, Carmina Burana: Friday, March 1, 2024, at 8 pm and Sunday, March 3 at 3 pm, both at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Music Director Xian Zhang conducts the program, which features the Symphony alongside renowned vocal soloists: Jana McIntyre, soprano; Barry Banks, tenor; and Hugh Russell, baritone. Frequent collaborators with the New Jersey Symphony, the Montclair State University Chorale, under the direction of Heather J. Buchanan, will sing the choral parts of Carmina Burana, including the world-famous opening movement “O Fortuna,” with text drawn from the medieval poem of the same name

Carmina Burana uses texts, written in Latin, German and old French, from a manuscript found in a Bavarian monastery in 1847 that date back as far as the 11th century.

Also on the program, New Jersey Symphony English Horn/Oboe player Andrew Adelson will perform J.S. Bach's Concerto for Oboe d'amore. Adelson has been a member of the New Jersey Symphony for more than 20 years, is on faculty at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from The Juilliard School.

Opening the performances is Kodály's Dances of Galánta, based on Hungarian folk music.

Xian Zhang Conducts Carmina Burana

New Jersey Symphony Classical

Xian Zhang conductor

Andrew Adelson oboe d'amore

Jana McIntyre soprano

Barry Banks tenor

Hugh Russell baritone

Montclair State University Chorale | Heather J. Buchanan, director

New Jersey Symphony

Performance Dates

Newark → Friday, March 1, 2024, 8 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Newark → Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center