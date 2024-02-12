New Jersey Symphony Will Perform CARMINA BURANA Next Month

New Jersey Symphony presents a powerful performance of Carmina Burana at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
POPULAR
The New Jersey Symphony will present two performances of Carl Orff's spectacular choral masterpiece, Carmina Burana: Friday, March 1, 2024, at 8 pm and Sunday, March 3 at 3 pm, both at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.
Music Director Xian Zhang conducts the program, which features the Symphony alongside renowned vocal soloists: Jana McIntyre, soprano; Barry Banks, tenor; and Hugh Russell, baritone. Frequent collaborators with the New Jersey Symphony, the Montclair State University Chorale, under the direction of Heather J. Buchanan, will sing the choral parts of Carmina Burana, including the world-famous opening movement “O Fortuna,” with text drawn from the medieval poem of the same name
Carmina Burana uses texts, written in Latin, German and old French, from a manuscript found in a Bavarian monastery in 1847 that date back as far as the 11th century.
Also on the program, New Jersey Symphony English Horn/Oboe player Andrew Adelson will perform J.S. Bach's Concerto for Oboe d'amore. Adelson has been a member of the New Jersey Symphony for more than 20 years, is on faculty at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from The Juilliard School.
Opening the performances is Kodály's Dances of Galánta, based on Hungarian folk music.
New Jersey Symphony Classical
Xian Zhang conductor
Andrew Adelson oboe d'amore
Jana McIntyre soprano
Barry Banks tenor
Hugh Russell baritone
Montclair State University Chorale | Heather J. Buchanan, director
New Jersey Symphony
Newark → Friday, March 1, 2024, 8 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark → Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Videos
|Lucia di Lammermoor
Reinassance Church in Springfield (2/17-2/17)
|Head Over Heels
Surflight Theatre (8/20-9/01)
|THE GREAT DUBOIS! MASTERS OF VARIETY!
Sieminski Theater (3/23-3/24)
|Aretha: A Tribute
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
|A Little Night Music
Sieminski Theater (3/07-3/10)
|Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
|The Importance of Being Earnest
Grunin Center for the Arts (4/12-4/21)
|Blackberry Smoke: Be Right Here Tour
State Theatre New Jersey (3/23-3/23)
|GREASE
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/10-5/19)
|Steel Magnolias
Playhouse 22 (4/12-4/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You