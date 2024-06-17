New Jersey Symphony To Return To Raritan Bay Waterfront Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arts Institute of Middlesex County invites County residents and visitors to enjoy the sounds of the New Jersey Symphony against the backdrop of Raritan Bay Waterfront Park in South Amboy on Wednesday, June 26.

This free program features a medley of timeless classics, Broadway themes, and patriotic favorites. The program also celebrates the Garden State with pieces like John Williams' Liberty Fanfare, John Philip Sousa's Atlantic City Pageant March, and other Jersey treasures.

This one-of-a-kind experience is a must see this summer, so grab a lawn chair and experience this performance while relaxing alongside the beautiful waterside of Raritan Bay.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at Sayreville War Memorial High School.

Throughout the summer, visit middlesexcountyculture.com for more free events!

Comments