New Jersey Symphony Presents Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony

The New Jersey Symphony will present Tchaikovsky's beloved Fifth Symphony, conducted by Xian Zhang, in three March performances, Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1:30 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; Friday, March 15, 2024, at 8 pm, at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton; and Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 3 pm, at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Composed in 1888 at his country house, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 is widely recognized and one of the composer's most popular symphonies. The Fifth was a part of Zhang's inaugural program as New Jersey Symphony Music Director in October of 2016.

Musical America's “New Artist of the Month” in December of 2021, pianist Tom Borrow will play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in his New Jersey Symphony debut on these performances. Borrow was born in Tel Aviv and performs regularly around the world with orchestras like The Cleveland Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and BBC Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Also on the program is David Ludwig's NightVision, which premiered at New Jersey Performing Arts Center with the New Jersey Symphony in 2001. Ludwig is currently Dean at The Juilliard School, and NightVision is considered his breakout orchestral work.

Enjoy a lively Classical Conversation starting one hour before the concert on Friday, March 15, and Sunday, March 17. Learn more about the music from New Jersey Symphony musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.

Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony

New Jersey Symphony Classical

Newark → Thursday, March 14, 2024, 1:30 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Princeton → Friday, March 15, 2024, 8 pm Richardson Auditorium

Morristown → Sunday, March 17, 2024, 3 pm Mayo Performing Arts Center

Xian Zhang conductor

Tom Borrow piano

New Jersey Symphony

David Ludwig NightVision

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events

The New Jersey Symphony

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning New Jersey Symphony is redefining what it means to be a nationally leading, relevant orchestra in the 21st century. The Symphony is renewing its deeply rooted commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by championing new, and often local, artists; engaging audiences for whom the inspiring depth and breadth of classical music will be a new experience; and incorporating the broadest possible representation in all aspects of our organization-all to better reflect and serve our vibrant communities. Since 2021, Music Director Xian Zhang has worked together with composer, violinist, educator and social-justice advocate Daniel Bernard Roumain, the orchestra's Resident Artistic Catalyst, to offer programming that connects with diverse communities in Newark and throughout New Jersey.

Internationally renowned Chinese American conductor Xian Zhang began her tenure as the New Jersey Symphony's current Music Director in 2016. Since her arrival at the New Jersey Symphony, Zhang has revitalized programming with an industry­ leading commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in mainstage concerts. In its second century of bringing concerts to the people of New Jersey, the Symphony will present audience favorites in 2023–24 including Dvorak's "New World" Symphony, Orff's Carmina Burana, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, violinist Joshua Bell leading the orchestra in Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto and pianist Daniil Trifonov playing Gershwin's Concerto in F. New Jersey Symphony co-commissions include works by internationally-renowned living composers: Anna Clyne's ATLAS and Jessie Montgomery's Snapshots. Composers Rob Kapilow and Daniel Bernard Roumain will present world premieres.

For more information about the New Jersey Symphony, visit www.njsymphony.org or email information@njsymphony.org. Tickets are available for purchase by phone 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or on the Orchestra's website. Conducted by Music Director Xian Zhang. Tom Borrow to play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24.