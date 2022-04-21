New Jersey Symphony Presents THE SOUND OF STORIES Family Concert With Nimbus Dance

The New Jersey Symphony presents "The Sound of Stories: A Collaboration with Nimbus Dance," a family concert that will take audiences on a musical journey across several art forms through which stories can be told. The afternoon will feature thrilling music from Bizet's classic opera Carmen, John Williams' iconic and magical "Hedwig's Theme" from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Mendelssohn's playful Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Nimbus Dance will delight adults and children alike, joining the Symphony for selections from Tchaikovsky's timeless masterpiece The Nutcracker and Arturo Márquez's zestful Danzón No. 2, a popular work inspired by Cuban dance.

The performance takes place on May 22 at 2 pm in the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. All tickets are $10 and are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

New Jersey Symphony Assistant Conductor Tong Chen leads the concert. Jee-Hoon Krska, the founder of Newark music education program Keys 2 Success, hosts.

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org.