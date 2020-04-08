New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Cancels Concerts and Events Through June 7

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has canceled its concerts, education and community engagement activities and donor events through June 7 due to the COVID-19 (virus) global health pandemic. This announcement follows the NJSO's previous postponement of its concerts and activities through mid-May.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "We are deeply saddened to cancel the remainder of our 2019-20 season, but the health and safety of our communities is at the heart of the NJSO's concerns right now. When a season begins with so much promise and excitement, it is hard to imagine it could be closing out this way; but these are uncertain times, and we believe our decision is the only one we could make.

"Serving the communities of New Jersey is at the core of the NJSO's mission. In this challenging time, we are more committed than ever to fulfilling that mission. We look forward to resuming our concerts and activities once this unprecedented threat has passed."

The performance of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 in Concert, presented in collaboration with NJPAC, has been rescheduled for October 31. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert will now take place on June 5, 2021. The NJSO and NJPAC will honor all tickets for both concerts on their new dates.

As previously announced, rescheduled performances of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert will take place March 19-21, 2021. The Orchestra will honor all tickets for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert on the new dates.

Plans to reschedule the other affected concerts and activities, if possible, will be announced at a later date.

Patrons who have tickets for these NJSO performances have multiple ticket options from which to choose. A list of affected concerts and details about donating or exchanging tickets are available at njsymphony.org/virus.

Van Aalst says: "In this time of social distancing, we are all feeling the absence of live music gatherings, but music can still be a powerful presence in our lives. Our musicians have been sharing performances from their homes and glimpses into their lives in videos on our social media channels, and we are sharing NJSO concert recordings on our website."

NJSO at Home musician videos and concert recordings are available at njsymphony.org/njsoathome.

All NJSO staff, including Patron Services representatives, are working remotely. Patrons with questions for Patron Services can reach a team member by email at tickets@njsymphony.org or leave a phone message at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

The 2020-21 NJSO Colton Fellowship auditions, previously slated for June 1-3, have been postponed until further notice. Until new audition dates are confirmed, applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis. More information is available at njsymphony.org/fellowship.

The latest updates to the NJSO's virus response plan and frequently asked questions are available at njsymphony.org/virus.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You