New Jersey Symphony Appoints Terry D. Loftis As President & CEO

New Jersey Symphony has announced Terry D. Loftis as the new President & CEO, beginning in early March.

Loftis joins the New Jersey Symphony from his position as Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO), where he oversaw the fundraising, marketing, special events and analytical research departments. In his fundraising role at DSO, Loftis oversaw the $100 million five-year endowment campaign, a key to providing long term sustainability for the organization. He was directly responsible for securing a $10 million endowment gift and was instrumental in the procurement of a $25 million matching gift. Loftis also oversaw marketing, special events and analytics, in areas that helped to grow earned revenues by 10% in the previous fiscal year.

Prior to the DSO, Loftis was the Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director of TACA (The Arts Community Alliance). He also previously served as Vice President of the Broadway Strategic Return Fund (BSRF) in New York. He is a Tony-nominated producer of the shows Bandstand and The Visit, which starred the legendary Chita Rivera.

New Jersey Symphony Board Co-Chair and Interim President & CEO Craig Silliman says, “It was clear from the candidate selection process that Terry understood the unique mission of New Jersey Symphony, as a statewide orchestra that is ambitiously expanding its footprint into new markets, especially as a placemaker venue in Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District. We look forward to working with Terry on achieving the Symphony’s strategic goals and furthering its mission throughout the state.”

New Jersey Symphony Music Director Xian Zhang adds, “Terry comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience growing and advancing organizations in the arts. I am thrilled to have the chance to work with Terry and to make the most of my upcoming seasons as music director of this exceptional organization. I look forward to our time leading together, continuing New Jersey Symphony’s artistic growth and sharing outstanding musical experiences with our beloved donors, subscribers and patrons.”

Ruth C. and A. Michael Lipper, who have named the President & CEO chair note, “We are very pleased to welcome Terry to the Symphony. Terry’s warm personality paired with his experience in the arts will help to propel the organization forward and expand on the work for which our previous President & CEOs have laid a strong foundation. We look forward to welcoming him to New Jersey and the Symphony.”

Loftis says, “The New Jersey Symphony is a treasure of an organization, and I am thrilled to join it at such a pivotal moment. The new Symphony Center opening in Jersey City promises to provide a dynamic arts center to serve all of Hudson County. Of course, the Symphony continues to perform full symphonic works to audiences in six cities throughout New Jersey, while also offering community programs in medical facilities, libraries and schools. I especially admire its Youth Orchestra programs that include Black and Latino youth in the Greater Newark area. I can’t wait to get started, get to know the people of New Jersey and see everyone in the concert halls!”

Loftis arrives at the Symphony during an exciting time for the organization. Recent developments include:

Expanding the Symphony’s statewide activities to Jersey City, with office space and an added venue, scheduled to open in Spring 2026. Additional details in press release.

Xian Zhang will continue as music director of New Jersey Symphony for four more seasons, through the 2027–28 season, alongside her post as music director at the renowned Seattle Symphony beginning in 2025–26. Additional details in press release.

Joshua Bell was recently appointed the Symphony’s principal guest conductor, to begin in the 2025–26 season through the 2028–29 season. Additional details in press release.

The Symphony welcomed flutist and composer Allison Loggins-Hull as its Resident Artistic Partner. Additional details in press release.

New Jersey Symphony thanks DHR Global partners James Abruzzo and Philip DeBoer for leading the President & CEO search.

About Terry D. Loftis

Terry D. Loftis is Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He is responsible for the DSO’s fundraising, marketing, analytical research, special events and volunteer services encompassing all contributed and earned revenue of nearly $36 million. Prior to the DSO, Loftis was the Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director of TACA (The Arts Community Alliance). TACA’s mission is to support excellence and impact the arts in North Texas through grant making, capacity building and thought leadership.

He is a Tony nominated Broadway producer of Bandstand on Broadway in 2017 which received the Tony for Best Choreography and Orchestration. He received his first Tony nomination in 2014–15 for The Visit starring the legendary Chita Rivera. Prior to TACA, Loftis was Vice President of the Broadway Strategic Return Fund (BSRF) in New York. He was responsible for investor development for BSRF throughout the United States. BSRF was a co-producer of the hit Broadway Musical Hadestown, which received the Best Musical Tony in 2019.

Loftis is a Dallas native and a graduate of the Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts. He attended Eastfield College for an associate degree in music and political science. He has been actively engaged in the Dallas arts and non-profit community for many years and serves on the board of directors of Forest Forward, Texans for the Arts, President’s Council of the Advisory Board of Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual & Performing Arts and a member of the Dallas Assembly. He has served on the boards of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Black Tie Dinner (former chair), Dallas Arts District, Resource Center, Resource Center Foundation, The Dallas Way, the Friends of the Katy Trail, USA Film Festival and TITAS.

