New Jersey Symphony Appoints Gaetan Le Divelec as VP of Artistic Planning

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New Jersey Symphony has appointed Gaetan Le Divelec as Vice President of Artistic Planning & Operations, effective November 1, 2026. Le Divelec joins the Symphony from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO), where he serves as Vice President of Artistic Planning from 2022 to 2026, partnering with Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann to guide the orchestra's classical programming, from guest artists and conductors to repertoire and new series.

In his new role, Le Divelec will work alongside Music Director Xian Zhang, Principal Guest Conductor Joshua Bell, and President & CEO Terry D. Loftis, to plan the Symphony's seasons, engage guest artists and conductors, and oversee orchestra operations for performances across the state. Le Divelec arrives as the Symphony embarks on its expansion into Jersey City with Symphony Center, its new permanent office, rehearsal and concert space.

Le Divelec brings 35 years of experience in classical music, 15 of them in senior leadership. He spent more than two decades at the London-based artist management firm Askonas Holt, where he managed a roster of conductors and instrumental soloists including Sir András Schiff, Robin Ticciati, Nathalie Stutzmann, Alisa Weilerstein and Matthias Pintscher. Named a Director of the company in 2016, he led a team of managers responsible for more than 30 world-class artists. He began his career as an oboist, performing and teaching in London for a decade before joining Askonas Holt in 1999.

President & CEO Terry D. Loftis says, 'Gaetan has seen our art form from every side of the stage: as a performer, as a trusted manager to some of the world's great conductors and soloists, and as head of artistic planning at a major American orchestra. His relationships across the international music world and his commitment to young artists make him an ideal partner for Xian, our musicians and our team as we innovate and expand in new and exciting ways. We are delighted to welcome him.'

Music Director Xian Zhang adds, 'I am thrilled to welcome Gaetan to the New Jersey Symphony artistic team. Gaetan began his career as an oboist and has spent decades working closely with many of the finest conductors and soloists of our time. I look forward to partnering with him to bring extraordinary artists and imaginative programs to our audiences throughout New Jersey.'

Le Divelec says, 'I am honored to join New Jersey Symphony, an orchestra with an inspiring legacy. Under Xian Zhang's extraordinary leadership, the Symphony makes great music part of community life across New Jersey, and Symphony Center marks an exciting new chapter in Jersey City. I am grateful to Terry and Xian for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with the Symphony's superb musicians and staff to create seasons that welcome both new and loyal audiences, in all their rich diversity.'

Gaetan Le Divelec Biography

A classical music executive with 35 years of experience, 15 in senior leadership, he most recently served as Vice President of Artistic Planning with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra from 2022 to 2026. Born in Nantes, France, he lived in London from 1986 before moving to the United States in 2022. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in 1991, completing his training at the Britten-Pears School for Advanced Musical Studies and with a six-month residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Canada. He worked for 10 years as a freelance oboist and teacher in London before joining the staff of the leading classical music artist representation firm Askonas Holt in 1999, where he led a roster of world-class conductors and instrumental soloists. He became a Director of the company in 2016.

Le Divelec has served in several field-wide leadership capacities and as a member of international competition juries. He was a Director and Trustee of the International Artist Managers' Association from 2012 to 2017, chairing the Association's 2017 annual conference in Paris. A passionate supporter of young talent, he served as a Trustee of the Young Classical Artists Trust in London from 2014 to 2022. He has presented at conferences in Paris, London and Budapest and has served on the juries of the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition, the 2018 Hong Kong International Conducting Competition and the 2014 International German Piano Award in Frankfurt. A dedicated champion of Indian classical music, he has spearheaded multiple collaborative performance initiatives in Europe, the United States and India since 2002. In recognition of his services to music, he was named an Associate of London's Royal Academy of Music in 2011.

New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony is a GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning orchestra. Under the direction of Music Director Xian Zhang, the Symphony performs more than 55 concerts at mainstage venues, as well as in schools and public spaces. Programming at the Symphony reflects a commitment to diverse communities in New Jersey, while providing students with opportunities to achieve musical excellence through its Youth Orchestra and other education programs. The Symphony is embarking on an expansion into Jersey City, with a new, permanent office, rehearsal, and concert space called Symphony Center. More information is available at njsymphony.org.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Ealovega



Photo Credit: Benjamin Ealovega

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